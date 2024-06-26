The Nigeria Police Force has been ordered to desist from arresting the lawyer and other officials in an Abuja property feud case

The injunction comes after a human rights lawyer was allegedly detained for disagreeing with the FCT Commissioner of Police

The courts ruled that all parties maintain the status quo, effectively prohibiting the Police and DSS from arresting the lawyer and the officials of the Abeh Signatures Ltd

A High Court in Zamfara state has ordered the Nigeria Police Force and Department of State Security Service to desist from making moves to arrest human rights lawyer Barrister Victor Giwa, Mr Kolawole Olawale and other officials of a property firm, Abeh Signatures Ltd.

Justice Abdullahi Ozegya pronounced the order after hearing a motion dated June 25, which was pushed by the applicant's counsel, A. M. Akoza esq.

The court ordered that pending the time the case would be settled, Police should not arrest and detain the officials and lawyers of the firm. Image: Victor Giwa/Nigerian Police Force

The respondents in the case include Asabe Waziri, Commissioner of Police, FCT, Abuja, and CP Aina Emmanuel SEB, FCID, the Independent News reported.

The court stated:

"It is hereby ordered as follows: An order of interim injunction directing the 2nd – 4th Respondents, either through their agents and officers, to stay further action and maintain the status quo ante bellum in respect to the subject matter of the suit in relation to the applicant until the determination of the motion on notice."

Court restrain police from arresting lawyer

The court then restrained law enforcement agencies from inviting, arresting or detaining of the directors, staff, and workers of Abeh Signatures Ltd pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The case was brought to light when Mr. Kolawole Olawale, a director at Abeh Signatures, received an invitation from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) while en route to Keffi during the Salah break.

In response, he approached the court to file a fundamental rights enforcement suit. In the affidavit supporting the motion ex parte, Olawale indicated there was a threat of arrest for the directors of Abeh Signatures Ltd, including their lawyer, Barrister Victor Giwa.

Lawyer opens up on detention by FCT Police

Legit.ng had earlier reported human rights lawyer and activist Victor Giwa has debunked news making rounds that he was detained for disobedience to court order and judgement of the court of appeal.

The lawyer, in a statement, on Wednesday, June 5, said the alleged disobedience of court order was in a case involving Asabe Wazirri and Abeh Signature Limited in appeal No: CA/ABJ/CV/246/2022 regarding a property in Maitama.

