NOVA Merchant Bank has disclosed plans to commence full commercial banking operations beginning July 2024

The bank’s Chairman, Philips Oduoza, said the bank has chosen Lagos as the first state to begin its operations

He told the Lagos State Chairman, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, that they chose the state because of its friendly business environment

The management of NOVA Merchant Bank Limited has disclosed that the bank has transitioned to a national bank after securing the required approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The bank’s Board Chairman, Philips Oduoza, disclosed that the bank’s full commercial operations will begin in July and spread to other parts of Nigeria.

NOVA to site first branch in Lagos

The NOVA bank chairman disclosed this when the board and management visited the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The bank’s chairman said they will roll out the first branch in Lagos, saying they will have many branches because it already secured a national banking license.

He said Lagos had provided NOVA Merchant Bank, which transitioned to commercial banking, with a good operating environment.

He said:

“An investment in Lagos to support part of the drive for economic activities, the creation of employment for people here. And of course, provision of additional banking services to the customers in Lagos.”

Sanwo-Olu promises a conducive environment

Reports say that Oduoza lauded Sanwo-Olu’s government for providing a conducive environment for businesses to flourish and expressed the bank’s readiness to collaborate with the governor on his plans for the state.

Sanwo-Olu congratulated the bank on its commercial bank conversion and said that the government must protect and provide the environment for individuals and businesses to thrive in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said:

“For us as a government, it is to continue to ensure that people, our citizens, both corporates and individuals have an environment which they see as home, where security of life and property is critical.

NOVA shareholders give approval

Last year, NOVA Merchant Bank disclosed plans to enter the commercial banking business and compete with Access, Zenith, and other Nigerian commercial banks for customers.

At its Annual General Meeting (AGM), NOVA’s board of directors received approval from its shareholders to commence the transition plan.

NOVA was founded in 2017 and began operations as a CBN-licensed merchant bank in February 2018.

Oduoza explained that the bank's decision to transition into the commercial banking business will help it further streamline its operations, bolster its financial stability, and foster sustainable growth across its businesses.

NOVA appoints new MD

In January this year, the bank appointed Adebowale Oyedeji as its new managing director and chief executive officer to manage its operations.

Oyedeji's appointment, which begins on January 2, 2024, has been approved by the CBN.

He succeeded the former MD/CEO, Nath Ude, whose tenure ended on November 6, 2023.

The bank said in a statement that Oyedeji's hands-on experience combined with a strong record of delivering revenue targets, business turnaround, productivity, people management, efficiency, and risk control makes him the ideal person for the job.

