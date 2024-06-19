Global site navigation

Full List Surfaces as Abuja, Lagos Ranked Least Expensive Cities in the World 2024
Africa

Full List Surfaces as Abuja, Lagos Ranked Least Expensive Cities in the World 2024

by  Ridwan Adeola 2 min read
  • Two top Nigerian cities, Lagos and Abuja have been listed among the cheapest cities in the world for international workers to live in
  • Legit.ng reports that the top 10 most expensive cities are Hong Kong, Singapore, Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, New York City, London, Nassau and Los Angeles
  • Apart from Lagos and Abuja, other cities in the least expensive are: Havana, Windhoek, Durban, Dushanbe, Blantyre, Karachi, Bishkek, and Islamabad

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - Islamabad (Pakistan), Lagos (Nigeria) and Abuja (Nigeria) have been ranked as the cities with the lowest living costs in the world.

According to Mercer’s 2024 cost-of-living data sighted by Legit.ng, Hong Kong (in the People's Republic of China), Singapore and Zurich (Switzerland) are currently the costliest cities for international workers.

Top 10 most expensive and least expensive cities to live in 2024 released
The cost of living city ranking 2024 places Hong Kong and Singapore as the most expensive cities for expatriates. Photo credit: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

Lagos, Abuja cheapest cities for expatriates

Inflation, heightened geopolitical volatility, and high transportation costs, are some of the key factors that have influenced the world’s economy in recent years according to Mercer.

Mercer’s cost of living rankings noted that conversely, in Islamabad, Lagos and Abuja the demonstrably lower costs of living of international assignees have, in part, been driven by currency depreciations.

The 10 least expensive cities are, in order from rank 217 to 226: Havana, Windhoek, Durban, Dushanbe, Blantyre, Karachi, Bishkek, Islamabad, Lagos and Abuja.

Check out the top 10 least expensive cities in the world for 2024 below:

RankCityMarket
217HavanaCuba
218WindhoekNamibia
219DurbanSouth Africa
220DushanbeTajikistan
221BlantyreMalawi
222KarachiPakistan
223BishkekKyrgyzstan
224IslamabadPakistan
225LagosNigeria
226AbujaNigeria

Out-of-school children: Nigeria tops global ranking

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the increasing number of out-of-school children in Nigeria is now 18.3 million, as disclosed by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

UNICEF lamented bitterly over the development and noted that this alarming figure positions Nigeria as the country with the highest number of out-of-school children globally.

Expressing concern over the increasing dropout rates across all genders at the primary level, UNICEF stated that only 84% of children transition to junior secondary education after completing primary school

