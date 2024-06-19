Two top Nigerian cities, Lagos and Abuja have been listed among the cheapest cities in the world for international workers to live in

Legit.ng reports that the top 10 most expensive cities are Hong Kong, Singapore, Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, New York City, London, Nassau and Los Angeles

Apart from Lagos and Abuja, other cities in the least expensive are: Havana, Windhoek, Durban, Dushanbe, Blantyre, Karachi, Bishkek, and Islamabad

FCT, Abuja - Islamabad (Pakistan), Lagos (Nigeria) and Abuja (Nigeria) have been ranked as the cities with the lowest living costs in the world.

According to Mercer’s 2024 cost-of-living data sighted by Legit.ng, Hong Kong (in the People's Republic of China), Singapore and Zurich (Switzerland) are currently the costliest cities for international workers.

Lagos, Abuja cheapest cities for expatriates

Inflation, heightened geopolitical volatility, and high transportation costs, are some of the key factors that have influenced the world’s economy in recent years according to Mercer.

Mercer’s cost of living rankings noted that conversely, in Islamabad, Lagos and Abuja the demonstrably lower costs of living of international assignees have, in part, been driven by currency depreciations.

The 10 least expensive cities are, in order from rank 217 to 226: Havana, Windhoek, Durban, Dushanbe, Blantyre, Karachi, Bishkek, Islamabad, Lagos and Abuja.

Check out the top 10 least expensive cities in the world for 2024 below:

Rank City Market 217 Havana Cuba 218 Windhoek Namibia 219 Durban South Africa 220 Dushanbe Tajikistan 221 Blantyre Malawi 222 Karachi Pakistan 223 Bishkek Kyrgyzstan 224 Islamabad Pakistan 225 Lagos Nigeria 226 Abuja Nigeria

