The Ogun State Police Command revealed that the alleged abduction of Rahemat Lateef was a fabricated story

Rahemat fled to Kwara state and later returned to Abeokuta with her father, after realising she had suffered another miscarriage.

The police uncovered the truth through diligent investigation but said won't be pressing charges

The Ogun State Police Command announced on Monday that a supposed abduction of a pregnant woman, Rahemat Lateef, was a fabricated story.

Rahemat had claimed she was kidnapped by unknown gunmen while on her way to the state hospital in Ijaiye, Abeokuta, for childbirth.

Police said they won't be pressing charges against the woman. Image: X/Ogun police Command

The revelation was made by the state police spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, via her social media handle.

Odutola disclosed that Rahemat, upon realizing she had suffered another miscarriage, concocted the kidnap story to avoid facing her husband's anger, who was eagerly expecting the birth of their child.

Instead of going to the hospital, Raheemat fled to Kwara state and later returned to Abeokuta with her father.

Reports indicate that Rahemat was deeply frustrated by her repeated miscarriages and saw fabricating a kidnapping as a way to escape her predicament.

Odutola provided updates on the situation, explaining:

“Rahemat Lateef, whom her husband reported as abducted, was never abducted. She planned her journey to Kwara State to escape the wrath of her husband due to her repeated miscarriages."

“She planned the stories, traveled to Kwara State herself, and was far from being kidnapped. She had a miscarriage, was frustrated by the repeated occurrences, and feared her husband’s reactions, so she orchestrated the script. The anti-kidnapping team started tracking her until she showed up. She is under medical attention and safe,” Odutola added.

Rahemat's husband, Ogunbunmi Lateef, had previously claimed last Thursday that he received a WhatsApp message notifying him of his wife's alleged abduction by armed men.

This led him to report the incident to the police, prompting an investigation.

Confirming the initial report on her social media, Odutola stated:

“One Ogunbunmi Lateef of Oke Lantoro reported that his pregnant wife, due for delivery, left home for the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta. He received a WhatsApp message confirming the abduction of his wife by unknown armed men.”

Source: Legit.ng