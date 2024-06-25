Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the closure of a Shoprite branch at Novare Central Mall in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja

Sani said Nigerians are patronising the branch and wondered why Retail Supermarket Nigeria Limited (RSNL), owner of Shoprite, decided to shut down the branch

Some Nigerians who commented on the development linked it to the current state of the nation's economy

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - A civil rights activist and social critic, Shehu Sani, has cried out after Shoprite Mall decided to close down one of its operations located in Abuja.

Legit.ng recalls that the Retail Supermarket Nigeria Limited (RSNL), owner of Shoprite, announced the closure of its branch at Novare Central Mall in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, effective June 30, 2024.

Shehu Sani says Nigerians have been patronising Shoprite Photo credit:@ShehuSani/AMINU ABUBAKAR/AFP

Source: UGC

He said Nigerians have been patronizing the shopping mall and wondered why they decided to shut it down.

The former federal lawmaker stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Monday, June 24.

Sani wrote:

"Haba Shoprite, why do you shut down your Abuja Mall when we have been patronising you?'

Nigerians react as Shoprite closes Abuja branch

@McBluetoothCCFR

Went there during the public holiday and it was deserted

Low patronage and I am sure the cost of maintaining the place will be a major issue

So yeah they should close shop.

@OgwucheAugusti9

Senator is it about patronising or things have gone out of hand people that can't pay salaries anymore.

@Patriotpsi

Senator, check their balance sheet, dat is where the answer is. Revenue vs expenses is d big deal.

@Salaud88411Umar

Tax too much sir, and they will pay their staff and run on diesel. Business survival now in Nigeria is by the grace of God Almighty. Prices are increasing every day and people's purchasing power has also reduced. Things are rough now generally. Many businesses will still go.

@ShedakpePerson

I have visited a few ShopRites lately. I can tell you, it's becoming more scanty.

E get one weh nu even fit run gen again. Lol

Source: Legit.ng