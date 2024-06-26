BREAKING: Fire Outbreak at Dangote Refinery, Company Gives Update
- The Dangote Refinery in the Lekki area of Lagos state experienced a fire incident on Wednesday, June 26
- The fire outbreak which occurred in a portion of the Dangote Refinery was successfully put off before it could escalate to other section
- The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, said there is no cause for alarm
Lekki, Lagos state - A portion of the Dangote Refinery in the Lekki area of Lagos was engulfed in flames on Wednesday, June 26.
The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, confirmed the fire outbreak in a statement.
As reported by Vanguard, Chiejina said the fire has been contained and there is no cause for alarm.
“We have swiftly contained a minor fire incident at our effluent treatment plant (ETP) today, Wednesday, 26th of June.
“There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating normally, and there are no recorded injuries or bodily harm to any of our staff on duty.”
An X user (formerly known as Twitter) @Imranmuhdz, shared photos and videos of the fire incident
Nigerians react as fire engulf Dangote Refinery
Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians as fire outbreak occurred at Dangote Refinery in Lagos.
@ELMustaphaJ
Saboteurs stepping up the heat
@paul_okayim
With this now, the July, 2024 set date for supply of PMS to marketers no longer feasible I guess
@ocboy007
What is this now.... I was looking forward to the commencement of full operation.
@ADANGANA03
Dangote and his investments need to be protected at all cost. He is having the highest employee after government. The conglomerate of foreign oil companies are against any local competition that would compete with them.
Dangote unlikely to deliver fuel in July
Legit.ng earlier reported that industry experts fear that a lack of crude oil could postpone Dangote Refinery's July debut.
Analysts are predicting August, September or December at worst as the feasible date for supply of petroleum products in the country.
Meanwhile, the petroleum regulator said it would mandate international oil companies to supply crude oil to the refinery
