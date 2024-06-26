The Dangote Refinery in the Lekki area of Lagos state experienced a fire incident on Wednesday, June 26

Lekki, Lagos state - A portion of the Dangote Refinery in the Lekki area of Lagos was engulfed in flames on Wednesday, June 26.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, confirmed the fire outbreak in a statement.

As reported by Vanguard, Chiejina said the fire has been contained and there is no cause for alarm.

“We have swiftly contained a minor fire incident at our effluent treatment plant (ETP) today, Wednesday, 26th of June.

“There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating normally, and there are no recorded injuries or bodily harm to any of our staff on duty.”

An X user (formerly known as Twitter) @Imranmuhdz, shared photos and videos of the fire incident

Nigerians react as fire engulf Dangote Refinery

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians as fire outbreak occurred at Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

@ELMustaphaJ

Saboteurs stepping up the heat

@paul_okayim

With this now, the July, 2024 set date for supply of PMS to marketers no longer feasible I guess

@ocboy007

What is this now.... I was looking forward to the commencement of full operation.

@ADANGANA03

Dangote and his investments need to be protected at all cost. He is having the highest employee after government. The conglomerate of foreign oil companies are against any local competition that would compete with them.

Dangote unlikely to deliver fuel in July

Legit.ng earlier reported that industry experts fear that a lack of crude oil could postpone Dangote Refinery's July debut.

Analysts are predicting August, September or December at worst as the feasible date for supply of petroleum products in the country.

Meanwhile, the petroleum regulator said it would mandate international oil companies to supply crude oil to the refinery

