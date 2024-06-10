The “Iṣẹ̀ wà fùń Ilẹ wá” song has been adopted as the Southwest (Yoruba) anthem by governors in the region

The Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, said the song has become the anthem moving forward

The song was reportedly composed by The Sage, Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo (GCFR) in June 1948

Alausa, Lagos state - The six Southwest Governors have unanimously adopted the “Iṣẹ̀ wà fùń Ilẹ wá” song as the Southwest (Yoruba) anthem.

The Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on Monday, June 10.

The anthem was reportedly was composed by Awolowo Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Sanwo-Olu while speaking with newsmen at the Lagos House, Alausa after over four hours of meeting behind closed doors, said going forward “Iṣẹ̀ wà fùń Ilẹ wá” song has become the Southwest (Yoruba) anthem.

The announcement was posted by an X user, @Riddwane on Monday, June 10.

Nigerians react as southwest governors adopt new anthem

Another X user, @Letter_to_Jack, posted video of the anthem.

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians southwest governors adopted a new anthem.

@Letter_to_Jack

There are several credible reports that this anthem (or most of it) was composed by The Sage, Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo (GCFR) in June 1948, after they founded the Group, Egbe Omo Oduduwa.

@Sbobcoim

This is the anthem that Awolowo composed

@Dbest101

Una don already seed us Wey Dey Kwara comot Southwest go North finish no worries.

@Opsylo_jay

My favorite part of it is “Ba se bi eru la b’omo”

@Ayodelebiodu

What happens to the other Yorubas who don't belong to any of these states?

@DoubleAlhaji77

Not bad, but kindly pass this message across that Yoruba land in Nigeria span across current 6 states as divided under Nigeria. The whole of Kwara state and part of Koji is our land should always put into consideration when discussing issues that affects yoruba entirely.

