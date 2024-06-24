Aisha Abubakar, a female suspect, was intercepted by security personnel in Katsina State while carrying ammunition meant for terrorists

During a routine luggage inspection, the ammunition was discovered, leading to her initial denial of involvement

She admitted to transporting the ammunition from Nasarawa state to a terrorist group in Yan Tumaki, Dan Musa LGA, Katsina state

A female suspect, Aisha Abubakar, was intercepted by security personnel in Katsina State while carrying ammunition intended for terrorists.

The ammunition was discovered during a routine luggage inspection, initially leading to her denial of involvement.

A Katsina-bound gun runner, Aisha Abubakar, has been apprehended Photo credit: @Miqdad_Jnr

Source: Twitter

However, under further interrogation, she confessed to transporting the ammunition from Nasarawa state to a terrorist group in Yan Tumaki, Dan Musa LGA, Katsina State, as reported by TheCable.

As was reported by TVC News, the woman is currently detained and assisting with further investigations.

Nigerians react

Nigerians have, however, taken to their social media X handles to express their opinion on this development.

@ibrahimauwal614 said:

"Miqdad this has been the case with Maiduguri. The people found to be involved in BOKO Haram were never thought to be, and mingled normally with everyone. It was by Allah's mercy, we were able to remove all forms of fear and dealt with them. Allah ya kyauta mana Amma akwai matsala"

@Saiyph said:

"This is not a prayer nor a wish but from what I’ve been seeing and reading, I don’t think banditry will end soon.

"May Allah keep on exposing them. Wicked lots."

@dmancomeslow1 said:

"Mind you things like this would continue to happen because most of the ordinary citizens have lost faith in the ability and sincerity of the government to provide security(s) for them : food security, health security, future security, physical security, sociological security etc"

@UncleAminu said:

"It's a duty everyone must join in fighting banditry in Katsina state and other parts of northern Nigeria. Danmusa became a dangerous zone of bandits. May Almighty Allah bring an end to this insecurity."

Bandits kill military commander in Katsina.

In another report, some bandits have reportedly attacked an army camp at Sabon Garin Dan’Ali, in Danmusa local government area of Katsina state and killed a military commander in an ambush.

Legit.ng reported that the attack happened on Thursday evening, April 25, and the corpse of the victim, a victim in the army, was reportedly deposited at a hospital in Katsina.

Source: Legit.ng