The Imo state Police Command has cleared Apostle Love Judah of any wrongdoing following scathing allegations made against him on social media

The Police said they have conducted a thorough investigation and have been able to ascertain that the religious leader is innocent

The law enforcement agency called on Nigerians to disregard the report, labelling it as an attempt to assassinate the character of the pastor

Authorities have released their findings after conducting a thorough investigation into allegations against Apostle Love Judah, the founder and lead pastor of Truth Assembly International Church.

The religious leader was accused of engaging in fetish acts, specifically burying human remains beneath the entrance of his church.

The claim went viral on social media platforms, gaining significant attention among Nigerians and prompting the Police to launch an active investigation.

In a press release dated May 19 and signed by ASP Henry Okoye, the state's Police Public Relations Officer, the paramilitary security outfit branded the claims as "malicious" and "misleading."

The statement read in part:

"After conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations, the Command unequivocally wishes to inform the general public, particularly the residents of Imo state that the purported allegations contained in the viral publication are entirely false, malicious and misleading"

The statement established that the reports were targeted to tarnish the subject's name, which violates the state's Criminal Act.

Police begin manhunt

The Police further announced that an intense manhunt had been launched to nab the purveyor of the information.

The statement mentioned one "Anonymous Groups" on Facebook as the platform where the news originated from.

The Police urged the public to always verify all information on social media before believing or sharing, as many ill-minded individuals have been taking advantage of the space to perpetrate heinous acts.

Apostle Love Judah set for Nigeria return

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Nigerian pastor and prophet, Apostle Love Judah, is set to return to Nigeria for the 21st International Convention of Truth Assembly International Churches.

The event will kick off on Monday, August 12, and end on Sunday, August 18. The clergyman is expected to arrive from the United States and meet Christ's followers and other Christian ministers.

Known for his deep Christian teachings, Apostle Judah will minister with other Nigerian men of God.

