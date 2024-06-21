The Forum of Chiefs in Nigeria (FCN) praised the court ruling that annulled the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano

Justice Abdullahi Liman's decision to nullify the actions taken by Governor Abba Yusuf, following the amendment of the Kano Emirate law, was commended for upholding the rule of law.

The Chiefs warned Governor Yusuf and Sanusi to respect the judiciary and the Emir's office, emphasising their commitment to peace, unity

The Forum of Chiefs in Nigeria (FCN) has lauded the recent court decision that annulled the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

The Chiefs hailed the verdict as a significant victory for justice over injustice, truth over falsehood, and light over darkness.

Northern chiefs cautioned the governor and his favoured Emir to obey the rule of law.

Justice Abdullahi Liman of the Federal High Court, Kano, nullified all actions taken by Governor Abba Yusuf following the amendment of the Kano Emirate law by the State House of Assembly on May 23, 2024.

The judge criticised the governor for assenting to the bill and presenting an appointment letter to Sanusi on May 24, 2024, despite a court order directing all parties to maintain the status quo.

In a statement signed by its President, Chief Ameh Adaji, and Secretary General, Chief Danladi Etsu, the Forum of Chiefs praised the judiciary for upholding the rule of law.

"We warmly applaud the landmark judgment annulling the reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido as Emir of Kano. This verdict is a resounding triumph of justice over injustice, light over darkness, and truth over falsehood," the statement read.

Forum lauds judiciary as impartial

The chiefs expressed their admiration for Justice Liman's impartiality and courage saying:

"The judge's refusal to be swayed by political expediency has rekindled faith in the judiciary as the last bastion of hope for the common man. His decision reinforces the principle of separation of powers and checks and balances, ensuring that no branch of government can unilaterally dictate the fate of our revered traditional institutions."

The statement also commended Emir Ado Bayero for his resilience and commitment to peace in Kano.

"Despite attempts to dethrone and humiliate him, Emir Bayero has remained steadfast, refusing to be drawn into the fray. His leadership has been a steady hand, guiding his people through the stormy waters of politics and intrigue. We salute his unwavering commitment to the well-being of his people."

The Forum of Chiefs issued a stern warning to Governor Abba Yusuf and Sanusi to desist from further illegal actions and respect the judiciary.

Kano Gov Yusuf orders immediate demolition of Bayero's palace

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano had ordered the immediate demolition of the Nasarawa mini palace housing the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero.

The governor spoke through the state's attorney general and commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi, noting that the government has concluded a plan to renovate and reconstruct the palace.

The decision of the government came hours after the federal high court in the state nullified the deposition of the embattled Emir Bayero.

