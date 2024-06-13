The Nigerian Army has denied the report that its check-point at the Ugwu Onyeama on the Enugu-Onitsha expressway in Enugu

Four persons were said to have died during the accident, while ten others were said to have sustained a series of injuries

According to the military, did not have a checkpoint at the junction but a base by the roadside to curb the incessant kidnapping in the area

The Nigeria Army debunked the claim that its checkpoint at the Ugwu Onyeama on the Enugu-Onitsha expressway was responsible for the accident on Wednesday, June 12.

During the accident, no less than four people died, while ten others, comprising two females and eight males, sustained different series of severe injuries.

Enugu Accident: Army clarifies its position

The Nigerian Army clarified its position on Thursday, June 13, when it responded to the allegation on X.

The military's comment followed media reports that the army checkpoint was the cause of the accident in the area, which claimed lives. According to the army, only two fatalities were recorded during the incident.

According to the military, its division did not have a checkpoint at the said area but a base located at the roadside, which was meant to tackle the incessant kidnapping that the area was known for.

Army condoles with victims of Enugu accident

The military then said the claim on mainstream and social media was totally false and meant to tarnish the military's image.

The military division then extended its condolence to the families of the deceased and prayed for the quick recovery of those who were injured in the incident.

The tweet reads in part:

"The troops only have a base and the barriers used for the checkpoint were removed. Due to the steep gradient of the road, the section has remained problematic since the 1990s before, during, and after the checkpoints were removed.”

