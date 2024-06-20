The National Vanguard for Rule of Law (NVRL) has commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State for not removing elected LGAs

The NVRL highlighted the contrast between Governor Fubara's respect for the rule of law and other governors

The NVRL urged other governors to emulate Governor Fubara’s democratic principles, emphasizing the importance of respecting the will of the people

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The National Vanguard for Rule of Law (NVRL) has praised Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state for respecting democratic principles by allowing elected Local Government officials to serve their full three-year terms.

Recall that the Rivers state governor on Tuesday morning, June 18, directed heads of administration in the 23 local government areas (LGAs) to take charge of the councils.

CSO commends Fubara Photo credit: Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

The move was however hinged on the expiration of the tenure of elected chairmen, their deputies, and councillors who were mostly loyal to the immediate past Rivers state governor and current FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

In response, the group emphasized that during a period when some governors interfere with the democratic process by prematurely ending the mandates of elected officials, Fubara’s commitment to the rule of law and democratic governance stands out as a refreshing change.

In a statement signed by Johnson Babatunde, the NVRL applauded Governor Fubara for respecting the will of the people by allowing the officials to complete their tenure, The Nation reported.

Babatunde added that his decision shows exceptional respect for democracy, adding that this action proves Fubara to be a true democrat and a defender of citizens' rights.

He said:

“The National Vanguard for Rule of Law praises Governor Siminalayi Fubara for ensuring the 23 democratically elected local government chairmen and councillors in Rivers State were able to fulfill their full 3-year term in office."

CSO: Wike, others did the opposite

In contrast, the group criticized Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia for removing elected local government officials despite a court order.

Babatunde, furthermore, recalled that former Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike similarly dissolved elected officials inherited from his predecessor in 2015, against court orders, Leadership reported.

Despite pressure from local government chairmen loyal to the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, Governor Fubara upheld their tenure, demonstrating his commitment to democracy.

Rivers gov, Fubara orders LG heads to take over 23 councils

In a related development, Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers, on Tuesday morning, June 18, directed heads of administration in the 23 local government areas (LGAs) to take charge of the councils.

This follows the expiration of the tenure of elected chairmen, their deputies, and councillors who were mostly loyal to the immediate past Rivers state governor and current FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

Source: Legit.ng