Abia Gov, Otti Sacks CPS, Approves School Fees of Students in India, Law Schools
- Governor Alex Otti of Abia state announced the dismissal of his chief press secretary, Kazie Uko
- The governor equally approved the payment of school fees for Abia students studying in India and those in Nigeria Law Schools
- Governor Otti also directed the expedited processing of a Certificate of Occupancy for international footballer Frank Onyeka
Umuahia, Abia state - Abia state governor, Alex Otti, on Wednesday, June 19, announced the dismissal of his chief press secretary (CPS), Kazie Uko, while also approving the payment of school fees for Abia students in India who were neglected by the previous administration.
Additionally, he approved the payment of fees for students of Abia origin in the Nigerian Law School.
Speaking to the press after the state executive council meeting chaired by Governor Otti, the state commissioner for information and culture, Prince Okey Kanu, explained that the support for Abia students in India is intended to help them continue their education, as they were allegedly left stranded by the previous administration.
Kanu stated:
“Due to Governor Alex Otti’s commitment to students' welfare, he has approved the payment of school fees for Abia students in India and for 271 Abia students in Nigeria Law Schools."
Kanu also revealed that the governor has secured accreditation for 19 programs at Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU), Punch reported.
Additionally, the governor directed the State Commissioner for Lands to expedite, within 48 hours, the processing of a Certificate of Occupancy for Frank Onyeka, an international footballer from Isuikwuato LGA, who plans to establish a football academy in the state.
Onyeka and his wife, accompanied by Daati Baba Ahmed who pledged support for the academy, visited the governor, Vanguard reported.
The academy will be located between Umuahia and Aba, with Governor Otti expressing his administration's support for the project.
Prince Kanu noted that Njoku Ukoha Njoku has been appointed as the new Chief Press Secretary, replacing Kazie Uko.
Abia: Grief as soldier kills self
In another report, a soldier serving under the 14 Brigade Headquarters, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan's Barrack, Ohafia, Ohafia local government area of Abia state, attached to the 144 Battalion's Forward Operation Base (FOB) located at Ngwa High School, Abayi, Osisioma local government area has killed himself.
The soldier, a senior non-commissioned soldier Command Sergeant Major whose name was given as Vitalis, shot himself in front of the FOB gate.
