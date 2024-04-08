Nigerians have been urged to prepare for three days of sunny and hazy weather conditions across the country

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency shared details of the states that would be affected by the weather condition

NiMet gave this advisory on Sunday and urged the public to take necessary precautions as strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted sunshine and thunderstorms across Nigeria from Monday, April 8, through Wednesday, April 10.

NiMet gave weather update, saying there will be three days of sunshine and thunderstorms. Image for illustration purpose. Photo credit: poco_bw/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As reported by The Punch, NiMet, in its weather outlook released on Sunday, April 7, in Abuja, predicted a sunny and hazy atmosphere over parts of Yobe and Borno states on Monday, with chances of thunderstorms over part of Kebbi.

According to NiMet, the remaining parts of the north should be sunny with patches of cloud in the early hours of the day (morning).

As reported by The Cable, the agency predicted cloudy weather with a blend of sunshine and thunderstorms in the south, including Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Delta, Edo, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states.

It also predicted isolated thunderstorms in Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Abia, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Imo, Edo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa states.

The forecast reads:

“Isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Bauchi, Taraba and Kaduna states.”

NiMet's weather advisory

NiMet advised the public to take adequate precautions as strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

Also, take lots of water to stay hydrated.

Airline operators were also advised to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

