Governor Agbu Kefas said he is ready to pay whatever figure is finalised as the new minimum wage

The Taraba state governor said his administration will follow the agreement between the federal government and organised labour

Kefas added that paying the new minimum wage is going to be an issue as his government is committed to improving the welfare of workers

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Jalingo, Taraba state - Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba state said he is ready to pay the new minimum wage agreed upon by the Federal Government and organised labour.

Kefas said his administration is willing to improve the welfare of civil servants in the state.

Kefas said paying the new minimum wage will not be an issue Photo credit:@GovAgbuKefas

Source: Twitter

The governor said Taraba state is prepared to follow the federal government and labour's agreement on the new minimum wage.

He stated this after an inspection tour of ongoing projects in Jalingo on Saturday, June 15.

According to Channels Television, Kefas said his government is duty-bound to pay whatever figure is finalised as the new minimum wage.

“We are progressing, we are waiting for whatever decisions the Federal Government arrives at, we are with them.

“We will make sure the welfare of our workers is everybody’s responsibility. So the Federal Government is willing to improve the welfare of our workers, the same thing at the state level.

“So we are with them, whatever they arrive at, we will make sure we follow. We are also talking even behind the scenes to ensure that we reach at something. I don’t think that is going to be an issue.”

Taraba state governments had earlier proposed N60,000 as the new National minimum wage for workers at all levels, TVC News reports.

Tinubu discloses Kind of minimum Wage Nigeria will pay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu revealed the kind of minimum wage his administration will pay to Nigerian workers.

Tinubu said he would only send an affordable new national minimum wage to the National Assembly.

Speaking at the dinner to mark Democracy Day, Tinubu said he would inform the Senate if he changed his mind

Source: Legit.ng