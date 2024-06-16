Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Sunday, June 16, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu joined the Muslim faithful to observe Eid Kabir prayers at the Dodan Barracks in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Legit.ng reports that Muslims worldwide celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival on the 10th day of the Hijri month of Dhual-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar.

Accompanied by top government functionaries, the president arrived at the Eid praying ground at 8:55 am on Sunday.

He was joined by his family members; Lagos State deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Former Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, among other aides and associates.

President Tinubu, after the Eid Prayers, acknowledged cheers from well wishers at the prayer ground.

Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to President on Social Media confirmed the development via posts shared on his X page, accompanied by videos on Sunday.

He tweeted:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu joins other Muslim Faithfuls at the Dodan Barracks Praying ground in Lagos to observe Eid prayers in Celebration of the Eid Al-Adah."

He continued:

"PBAT after the Eid Prayers acknowledging cheers from well wishers at the prayer ground."

