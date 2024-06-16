Breaking: Tinubu Observes Eid Prayer at Dodan Barracks in Lagos, Videos Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
On Sunday, June 16, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu joined the Muslim faithful to observe Eid Kabir prayers at the Dodan Barracks in Ikoyi, Lagos.
Legit.ng reports that Muslims worldwide celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival on the 10th day of the Hijri month of Dhual-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar.
Accompanied by top government functionaries, the president arrived at the Eid praying ground at 8:55 am on Sunday.
He was joined by his family members; Lagos State deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Former Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, among other aides and associates.
President Tinubu, after the Eid Prayers, acknowledged cheers from well wishers at the prayer ground.
Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to President on Social Media confirmed the development via posts shared on his X page, accompanied by videos on Sunday.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
He tweeted:
"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu joins other Muslim Faithfuls at the Dodan Barracks Praying ground in Lagos to observe Eid prayers in Celebration of the Eid Al-Adah."
He continued:
"PBAT after the Eid Prayers acknowledging cheers from well wishers at the prayer ground."
Watch the videos below
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.