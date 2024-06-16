The Kano State Government has rejected N10 million fine imposed for violating the human rights of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Haruna Dederi, representing the governor, deemed the situation unfortunate

Dederi denied any human rights violations against the former emir, stressing that the police act on directives from higher authorities

Court awards Emir Bayero N10m

Recall the Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Friday, June 14, awarded the dethroned Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, N10,000,000 for the breach of his fundamental rights, personal liberty, and freedom of movement.

Justice Simon Amobeda ruled that it was wrong for the Kano state governor to order Bayero’s arrest without lawful justification.

Kano govt: Why we reject N10m fine

However, during a press conference at the government house, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi, representing the governor, called the situation unfortunate, as reported by The Nation.

Dederi attributed the development to adversaries intent on disrupting the peace and order in Kano.

Dederi denied any violation of the former emir's human rights, emphasizing that the police operate under directives from higher authorities, despite the governor being the state's chief security officer, Channels Television reported.

Kano gov Yusuf rejects ban on Sallah Durbar

In another development, the Kano state government, led by Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reacted to the ban on Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) durbar celebrations in the state.

The police had banned the usual Sallah activities due to the Kano emirate crisis, citing potential security concerns.

Speaking, the attorney-general and commissioner of justice, Haruna Isa Dederi, accused the police command of disobeying the “legitimate instructions” of Governor Yusuf, who he described as the chief security officer of the state.

