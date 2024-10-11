Nigerian movie star Kunle Remi has cried out over the continuous increase in fuel prices and the state of the economy in the country

The Nigerian actor complained bitterly about the situation of things on his social media page

He also stated the amount he spent to fill his car tank despite struggling to buy it at the petrol station

One of the most sought-after Nigerian movie stars, Kunle Remi, has shared his plight regarding the fuel price hike with his fans.

In a video that trended earlier, Kunle Remi was seen bitterly lamenting how the price of petrol constantly increases in Nigeria without anything being done about it.

Kunle Remi says he filled his car tank for N98K. Credit: @kunleremiofficial, @premiumtimes

Source: Instagram

This comes after NNPC officially pegged their fuel price in Lagos at N998 per litre while selling for N1,030 in Abuja.

In the video, Kunle Remi stated that he had filled his car tank for a whopping N98k, from which he was yet to fully recover.

He also noted that no matter the hardship Nigerians face, they will always find a way to adjust and survive.

Watch the clip here:

Recall that Kunle made headlines not too long ago after his wife cleared the plate of delicious meals he cooked for her. The duo married in January 2024, shattering the hearts of many Nigerian singles.

Fans react to Kunle Remi's rant

Read some comments below:

@officialmccasino:

"I filled my tank with 105k every 5days."

@slaywithvey:

"The sad reality of Nigerians."

@ola_jumoke_funmilayo:

"The number of type I have sighed HMMM today fit reach release album for the year."

@shez_kemi:

"Why are u celebrities not protesting??U don't need to complain."

@lilianvivian45:

"Same here mine 6k fuel every day to my office."

Poco Lee shares how tough it is

Meanwhile, the current state of the Nigerian economy is not encouraging for the masses, and celebrities have joined in the lamentations.

Dancer Poco Lee expressed his displeasure with the difficulty of getting fuel in the country despite the incessant increase in its price.

The situation has no end in sight yet, and it has become a worry for Poco Lee and other Nigerians.

