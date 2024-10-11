Kunle Remi Painfully Laments Hike in Fuel Price After Filling Tank With N98k: "I've Not Recovered"
- Nigerian movie star Kunle Remi has cried out over the continuous increase in fuel prices and the state of the economy in the country
- The Nigerian actor complained bitterly about the situation of things on his social media page
- He also stated the amount he spent to fill his car tank despite struggling to buy it at the petrol station
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
One of the most sought-after Nigerian movie stars, Kunle Remi, has shared his plight regarding the fuel price hike with his fans.
In a video that trended earlier, Kunle Remi was seen bitterly lamenting how the price of petrol constantly increases in Nigeria without anything being done about it.
This comes after NNPC officially pegged their fuel price in Lagos at N998 per litre while selling for N1,030 in Abuja.
In the video, Kunle Remi stated that he had filled his car tank for a whopping N98k, from which he was yet to fully recover.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
He also noted that no matter the hardship Nigerians face, they will always find a way to adjust and survive.
Watch the clip here:
Recall that Kunle made headlines not too long ago after his wife cleared the plate of delicious meals he cooked for her. The duo married in January 2024, shattering the hearts of many Nigerian singles.
Fans react to Kunle Remi's rant
Read some comments below:
@officialmccasino:
"I filled my tank with 105k every 5days."
@slaywithvey:
"The sad reality of Nigerians."
@ola_jumoke_funmilayo:
"The number of type I have sighed HMMM today fit reach release album for the year."
@shez_kemi:
"Why are u celebrities not protesting??U don't need to complain."
@lilianvivian45:
"Same here mine 6k fuel every day to my office."
Poco Lee shares how tough it is
Meanwhile, the current state of the Nigerian economy is not encouraging for the masses, and celebrities have joined in the lamentations.
Dancer Poco Lee expressed his displeasure with the difficulty of getting fuel in the country despite the incessant increase in its price.
The situation has no end in sight yet, and it has become a worry for Poco Lee and other Nigerians.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng