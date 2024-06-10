President Bola Tinubu has sacked the former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, appointed by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, as the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The termination of Arase's appointment was informed by the appointment of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Hashimu Argungu, as the new chairman of the PSC.

Tinubu sacks Buhari appointee Arase Photo Credit: @Princemoye1, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The presidency announced this in a statement on Monday, June 10. Ajuri Ngelale, the president's special adviser on media and publicity, signed the statement.

The statement partly reads:

“President Tinubu appoints new leadership for Police Service Commission and Nigerian Police Trust Fund.”

According to the state, Buhari appointed Arase to the position in January 2023.

Tinubu also appointed Chief Onyemuche Nnamani and DIG Taiwo Lakanu as secretary and member of the PSC.

The appointment of Argungu and others was subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Source: Legit.ng