The police have nabbed six young Nigerians promoting fraud and terrorism in the nation's capital city, Abuja

The FCT police authorities disclosed this to the press and disclosed that the suspects operate by selling registered sim cards from N5,000 upwards to criminals

The FCT police commissioner, CP Benneth Igweh, said criminals used the cards for various illicit activities, including fraud and terrorism, thus posing a significant threat to national security

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested six suspects involved in a national security breach, selling already registered sim cards to criminals.

FCT police command busts syndicate selling registered sim cards to criminals. Image of police IG for illustration. Photo credit: Business Remarks, Nigeria Police Force

Abuja security breach: Details of those arrested

The FCT police commissioner, CP Benneth Igweh, disclosed this to the press on Thursday, June 13, in Abuja.

As reported by Vanguard, the suspects arrested are identified as Ndubuisi Okeh, John Jock, Nafiu Tijani, Nasiru Sulaiman, John Njoku, and Suleiman Musa.

They were arrested on May 29, 2024, by a team of detectives from the State Intelligence Department (SID) led by ACP Mohammed S. Baba.

Fraud and terrorism: How the suspects operate

As disclosed by the Force, over 1,100 already registered SIM cards, three registration machines, and other gadgets were recovered from the suspects.

The sim cards were sold to criminals at a price rate of three to five thousand naira each, compromising national security and facilitating criminal activities such as fraud and terrorism.

The police investigation revealed that the suspects exploited vulnerabilities in the SIM card registration process, highlighting a significant weakness in the country’s telecommunications infrastructure.

The FCT Police Commissioner, CP Igweh, reiterated his commitment to working with residents to defeat crime in all its forms in Abuja.

Speaking further, the police boss urged residents to report suspicious activities and cooperate with investigations to prevent further breaches of national security.

CP Igweh said:

“The FCT Police Command has been working tirelessly to rid the city of criminality. In our continuous effort to achieve this goal, we have made significant arrests and recoveries.

“On May 29, 2024, our detectives arrested six suspects involved in a national security breach. These suspects were selling already registered sim cards to criminals, compromising our national security and facilitating criminal activities such as fraud and terrorism."

