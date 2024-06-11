Former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and some members of his cabinet are in serious trouble over alleged mismanagement of N423 billion

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has set up a team to investigate El-Rufai and others

A top EFCC source said the anti-graft agency will use the Kaduna state house of assembly's report as the foundation for the investigation

Kaduna state - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly raised a team to probe former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and some key members of his cabinet over alleged mismanagement of N423 billion.

Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday, June 5, the Kaduna state house of assembly's ad-hoc committee set up to investigate El-Rufai's administration, submitted its report.

The El-Rufai’s cabinet members involved are the finance commissioners from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023; all the accountants-general in the eight years’ administration and the chairmen of the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) from 2018 to 2023.

Others are all the managing directors of the Kaduna Market Development and Management Company Ltd from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023; and all the Managing Directors of Kaduna Roads Agency (KADRA) from October 11, 2017, to November 2021 except Amina Ja’afar Ladan, an engineer who spent only one month in office.

According to The Nation, a top EFCC source said El-Rufai will soon be invited by the anti-graft agency for questioning.

The EFCC source said:

“We are in receipt of a petition from an NGO. So, we have started an investigation into the matters raised in the petition.

“The report of the Ad-Hoc Committee of the Kaduna State House of Assembly is also handy. We will soon invite el-Rufai and some members of his team for interrogation.

“The Special Task Force on Monday (yesterday) held a long session on the contents of the petition and the report of the Ad-Hoc Committee.”

“The report of the House of Assembly has actually laid a solid foundation for the probe by our team.”

El-Rufai reacts as state assembly approves probe

Legit.ng earlier reported that El-Rufai said he served with integrity while reacting to the report which recommended his probe.

The former governor said he is proud of his record in service.

El-Rufai expressed his disgust at the show of shame that the State House of Assembly exhibited during the sitting of the ad-hoc committee. He urged all and sundry to disregard the so-called probe moves as a politically motivated witch hunt which will fail.

