The NYSC has debunked a fake press release alleging an extension of the 2024 Batch "B" registration date

The registration portal had a brief glitch on June 8, 2024, but was quickly resolved, with registration resuming the same day until the maximum capacity was reached

NYSC assured those who missed the registration that the portal would reopen for Batch "B" Stream II and warned against spreading false information

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has refuted claims of a press release circulating online, which alleged an extension of the registration date for the 2024 Batch "B" Orientation programme.

This release, supposedly signed by an individual named Samad Abdullahi and quoted by several bloggers, was declared fake by the NYSC management.

NYSC implores prospective corps members to seek out info from the commission's official handles Image: Fb/NYSC

Source: Facebook

In an official statement, NYSC clarified that the false release did not originate from their office.

The organization explained that their registration portal experienced a temporary glitch on Saturday, June 8, 2024, which briefly disrupted the registration process for prospective corps members (PCMs).

The issue was promptly addressed, and registration resumed the same day.

The statement further explained that once the maximum number of PCMs, aligned with the carrying capacities of the 37 NYSC orientation camps nationwide, was reached, the portal was closed accordingly.

This procedure ensures that the orientation camps do not exceed their capacity, maintaining order and efficiency during the orientation programme.

NYSC extended its apologies to PCMs who were unable to complete their registration before the portal shutdown.

The management assured these individuals that the portal would reopen for the 2024 Batch "B" Stream II registration on a date to be announced in due course.

NYSC warns fake news peddlers

The organization also issued a stern warning to those responsible for spreading false information, stating that any individual caught issuing fake press releases about NYSC operations would be prosecuted by law enforcement agencies.

The NYSC urged online reporters and bloggers to verify the authenticity of their information with NYSC before publishing.

Why did NYSC introduce NIN for registration?

Legit.ng noted that the NYSC's move is aimed at ensuring the accurate identification and registration of corps members.

The move also came after Umar Audu, an undercover reporter, successfully got mobilised for the NYSC with a fake certificate he secured from the Ecole Superieure de Gestion et de Technologies, Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Introducing the NIN as a compulsory part of the registration may be part of the NYSC's move to avoid a repeat of such practice, especially by those with fraudulent credentials.

