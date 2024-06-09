The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has made it compulsory for prospective corps members to provide their NIN in order to register for national service

Though some prospective corps members have reported difficulties with the NIN linkage, the NYSC said it is working with NIMC to resolve the issue

The move appears to be aimed at ensuring accurate identification and registration of corps members and to prevent fraudulent practices

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja—The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that prospective corps members must provide their National Identification Number (NIN) to register for national service.

According to a statement released by the NYSC on Saturday, June 8, the provision of NIN has become a compulsory requirement for mobilization into the national service.

No further details were provided on the deadline for registration or the consequences of failure to comply.

"This is to inform all Prospective Corps members that the National Identification Number (NIN) is a compulsory requirement for them to register for NYSC mobilisation into National Service," the statement read.

However, some prospective corps members have complained about having difficulty with the NIN linkage.

NIN linkage: NYSC reacts

Commenting on the development, the NYSC said it is aware of issues affecting the NIN linkage in the ongoing online registration for the 2024 Batch 'B' Service Year.

"All PCMs are advised to be patient as the NYSC is working with the National Identification Management Commission (NIMC) to resolve the issue," the NYSC said.

Why did NYSC introduce NIN for registration?

Legit.ng notes that the NYSC's move is aimed at ensuring the accurate identification and registration of corps members.

The move also came after Umar Audu, an undercover reporter, successfully got mobilised for the NYSC with a fake certificate he secured from the Ecole Superieure de Gestion et de Technologies, Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Introducing the NIN as a compulsory part of the registration may be part of the NYSC's move to avoid a repeat of such practice, especially by those with fraudulent credentials.

