The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives have reportedly launched raids at several lounges and event centres in the Alagbaka area of Akure, the Ondo state capital, in the early hours of Saturday, June 8.

During the raids, it was learnt that a soon-to-be bridegroom, who was having a bachelor's night with his friends in one of the lounges, was also arrested.

EFCC arrests soon-to-be bridegroom in Ondo Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

According to Leadership, during the raids, the anti-graft agency operative apprehended over 50 suspected internet fraudsters. The raids reportedly lasted several hours.

Source: Legit.ng