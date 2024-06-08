Just In: Gunshots as EFCC Arrests Bridegrooms, Others During Bachelor's Night
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives have reportedly launched raids at several lounges and event centres in the Alagbaka area of Akure, the Ondo state capital, in the early hours of Saturday, June 8.
During the raids, it was learnt that a soon-to-be bridegroom, who was having a bachelor's night with his friends in one of the lounges, was also arrested.
According to Leadership, during the raids, the anti-graft agency operative apprehended over 50 suspected internet fraudsters. The raids reportedly lasted several hours.
