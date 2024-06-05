Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the naming of an Abuja highway after Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday, June 4

The former federal lawmaker said naming an expressway after Soyinka is commendable and well-deserving

Nigerians have asked for the reasons why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu named the highway after Soyinka

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for naming a highway in the federal capital territory after Professor Wole Soyinka.

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu named the newly inaugurated Arterial Road N20, which runs from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) in Abuja after Soyinka on Tuesday, June 4.

Sani says naming of the Abuja highway after Soyinka is commendable and well-deserving Photo credit: @ShehuSani

Sani said the gesture is commendable and well-deserving.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Tuesday, June 4.

Sani said:

“The naming of the Abuja highway after Professor Wole Soyinka is commendable and well-deserving.”

Nigerians react

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians on the event.

@dappillo1

Something more of Educational relevance would have been more befitting.

@prettycachy

Yes commendable, at least APC now knows that they won't be criticized by Wole Soyinka even if they don't deliver on their mandate.

@d_enterpriser

A city library should be named after him not road.

@FrancisEzu61113

It's quite an embarrassing reward for selling his conscience publicly. Generations to come will remember him for this.

@obigbo123

Please sir give me one good reason why it is commendable. Is it because he is the person that started cultism in Nigerian universities or because he is supporting a government that is illegitimate or because he is a Yoruba man? Please sir explain to me.

