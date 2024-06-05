Global site navigation

Shehu Sani Reacts as Tinubu Names Abuja Highway After Professor Soyinka
Nigeria

Shehu Sani Reacts as Tinubu Names Abuja Highway After Professor Soyinka

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read
  • Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the naming of an Abuja highway after Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday, June 4
  • The former federal lawmaker said naming an expressway after Soyinka is commendable and well-deserving
  • Nigerians have asked for the reasons why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu named the highway after Soyinka

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for naming a highway in the federal capital territory after Professor Wole Soyinka.

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu named the newly inaugurated Arterial Road N20, which runs from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) in Abuja after Soyinka on Tuesday, June 4.

Tinubu names Abuja highway after Wole Soyinka
Sani says naming of the Abuja highway after Soyinka is commendable and well-deserving Photo credit: @ShehuSani
Source: UGC

Sani said the gesture is commendable and well-deserving.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Tuesday, June 4.

Sani said:

“The naming of the Abuja highway after Professor Wole Soyinka is commendable and well-deserving.”

Nigerians react

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians on the event.

@dappillo1

Something more of Educational relevance would have been more befitting.

@prettycachy

Yes commendable, at least APC now knows that they won't be criticized by Wole Soyinka even if they don't deliver on their mandate.

@d_enterpriser

A city library should be named after him not road.

@FrancisEzu61113

It's quite an embarrassing reward for selling his conscience publicly. Generations to come will remember him for this.

@obigbo123

Please sir give me one good reason why it is commendable. Is it because he is the person that started cultism in Nigerian universities or because he is supporting a government that is illegitimate or because he is a Yoruba man? Please sir explain to me.

Why I won’t comment on Tinubu’s govt until 2024

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Soyinka said he would wait until after one year to comment on Tinubu’s administration, as he always gives new leaders time to improve things.

Soyinka, who said he had advised Tinubu and Atiku not to run for office, disclosed that he deliberated a seven-point agenda with the president.

He stated this after paying a visit to President Tinubu on Sunday, December 24, in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng

Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

