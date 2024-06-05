Shehu Sani Reacts as Tinubu Names Abuja Highway After Professor Soyinka
- Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the naming of an Abuja highway after Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday, June 4
- The former federal lawmaker said naming an expressway after Soyinka is commendable and well-deserving
- Nigerians have asked for the reasons why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu named the highway after Soyinka
FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for naming a highway in the federal capital territory after Professor Wole Soyinka.
Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu named the newly inaugurated Arterial Road N20, which runs from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) in Abuja after Soyinka on Tuesday, June 4.
Sani said the gesture is commendable and well-deserving.
He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Tuesday, June 4.
Sani said:
“The naming of the Abuja highway after Professor Wole Soyinka is commendable and well-deserving.”
Nigerians react
Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians on the event.
@dappillo1
Something more of Educational relevance would have been more befitting.
@prettycachy
Yes commendable, at least APC now knows that they won't be criticized by Wole Soyinka even if they don't deliver on their mandate.
@d_enterpriser
A city library should be named after him not road.
@FrancisEzu61113
It's quite an embarrassing reward for selling his conscience publicly. Generations to come will remember him for this.
@obigbo123
Please sir give me one good reason why it is commendable. Is it because he is the person that started cultism in Nigerian universities or because he is supporting a government that is illegitimate or because he is a Yoruba man? Please sir explain to me.
Why I won’t comment on Tinubu’s govt until 2024
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Soyinka said he would wait until after one year to comment on Tinubu’s administration, as he always gives new leaders time to improve things.
Soyinka, who said he had advised Tinubu and Atiku not to run for office, disclosed that he deliberated a seven-point agenda with the president.
He stated this after paying a visit to President Tinubu on Sunday, December 24, in Lagos.
