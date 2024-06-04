Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church emphasizes that prayers can't stop Nigeria's economic challenges

The clergyman said the reason for Nigeria's continuous economic woes is because of poor leadership and citizens' poor voting choice

Ayodele stressed that divine intervention won't come until leaders take appropriate action

Lagos, Nigeria - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has emphasized that the economic challenges in Nigeria cannot be overcome solely through fasting and prayers.

The clergyman pointed out that the nation's hardships are caused by poor leadership style.

Primate Ayodele advises Nigerians on economic hardship

Source: Facebook

Ayodele made this disclosure in a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Tuesday, June 4.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Ayodele asserted that divine intervention is not forthcoming because the nation's elected leaders are responsible for the prevailing difficulties faced by the populace.

Leaders must make U-turn

The clergyman pointed out that Nigerians have disregarded the truth, and unless leaders take appropriate actions, divine assistance will not be forthcoming to alleviate economic hardship.

Ayodele dismissed the notion that prayer alone can resolve the country's challenges as self-deception.

He said:

‘’We have failed to follow reality, anyone that says we should pray to solve hardship is only deceiving Nigerians.

God is not listening to Nigerians on the issue of hardship any longer. We don’t listen to the truth and we are far away from it.

God will not come down to make things for us, the system is shutting down but God will not come down to help us.’’

The religious leader elucidated that Nigerians were cautioned by God against electing another APC government, yet their heedlessness has led them to confront the repercussions of their disobedience.

His words:

‘’God warned us but we didn’t follow his will so we have to face the consequence of our disobedience which is hardship and anguish, we are only paying for our disobedience.’’

Millions of Prophets can't solve Nigeria's woes

Furthermore, primate Ayodele asserted that even if the government were to assemble millions of prophets to pray about the hardship, it would yield no results, as the challenges stem from human errors and incapacity.

He said:

‘’Let the government organize 10 million prophets, Islamic clerics, and traditional rulers to pray about what is happening, nothing will change except the leaders do the right thing and all that is needed."

Salihu Lukman rates Tinubu's performance

In another development, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, a former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All-Progressives Congress (APC), has asserted that the party's decline began during the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari and is continuing under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Furthermore, Lukman stated that President Tinubu has not convinced Nigerians of his ability to replicate the successes he achieved in Lagos, even after a year in office.

