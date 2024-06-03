BREAKING: "Why Soldiers Seen At NLC, FG Negotiation Venue", Army Opens Up
The Nigeria Army has dismissed the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) claim that it has mobilised soldiers to the venue of the negotiation between it and the federal government.
The military said the presence of soldiers at the venue was not to intimidate anyone but because they escorted the national security adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who will also be attending the meeting.
Why soldiers found at SGF office
According to the military, there was no plan to intimidate the leadership of the organised labour as speculated by the NLC.
In a statement on its tweet on Monday, June 3, the army said the alarm raised by the NLC was totally false and urged the public to disregard it.
The statement partly reads:
"Kindly note that the NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who is also attending the meeting, arrived at the meeting venue with his retinue of statutorily approved military escorts. Once the meeting is over, the escorts will lead the NSA from the venue.
"Kindly disregard the deliberate and misleading falsehood being peddled about the presence of the escorts at the meeting."
NLC threatened FG over military presence
In a statement earlier, the NLC raised the alarm about the presence of soldiers at the meeting venue, threatening to resist any intimidation from the government.
The unions maintained that threatening the union leaders would worsen the situation as their strike commenced on Monday, June 3.
See the military statement here:
