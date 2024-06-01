Some government agencies including ministries have been marked for disconnection by Abuja DisCo

The AEDC disclosed this via a notice issued on Saturday, June 1, which contained the full details of its debtors with unpaid electricity bills

Police headquarters, Army barracks and 25 other companies were affected as the power company threatened to take swift action if all clients failed to settle their debts by June 3, 2024

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has listed 27 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with unpaid electricity bills.

AEDC has threatened to disconnect top government agencies that refuse to pay their electricity bills.

AEDC threatens disconnection from Monday, June 3

In a notice issued on Saturday, June 1, the power company stated that it will disconnect all clients who do not settle their debts by Monday, June 3.

As reported by The Nation, the customers include the Nigeria Army, Nigeria Airforce, Kogi state government, Niger state government, among others.

Therefore, the DisCo urged customers with debts to clear all outstanding bills before the deadline to avoid service interruption, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

The notice reads:

“This is to inform the general that AEDC will disconnect all customers with outstanding electricity bills on June 3, 2024.

“Timely payment of electricity bills is crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of AEDC’s infrastructure, ensuring we can deliver efficient and reliable service to our community.”

Full list of customers with outstanding bills

Here’s a list of 28 government agencies at risk of disconnection over high electricity debt:

1. Nigeria Army

2. Nigeria Airforce

3. Defence Headquarters (HQ)

4. Federal Capital Development Authority

5. Kogi state government

6. Niger state government

7. Nigeria Police Force HQ

8. Nigerian army barracks

9. Federal Ministry of industry

10. Nigeria Police Force HQ

11. Nigerian Army Barracks

12. Power House

13. Office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) House 1

14. Head of Service

15. Ministry of education

16. Ministry of Women Affairs

17. Ministry of Industry

18. Ministry of Trade

19. Ministry of interior

20. Ministry of Water Resources

21. National Stadium

22. Goodluck Jonathan Athletics Hall

23. Ministry of Finance

24. Ministry of education

25. Ministry of trade

26. National Planning Commission (budget)

27. Ministry of works

28. Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Abuja

Stakeholders react to increase in electricity tariff

Legit.ng earlier reported that the decision by the NERC to raise the electricity tariff for Band A consumers from the current N66 per kilowatt hour to N225, or a 240% increase, was criticised by concerned stakeholders.

The former chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Frank Onyebu, expressed shock over NERC’s decision.

