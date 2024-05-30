Human rights activist Deji Adeyanju praised the appointment of AIG Idowu Owohunwa as the new Head of INTERPOL in Nigeria, highlighting his integrity and experience

FCT, Abuja - Human rights activist and lawyer Comrade Deji Adeyanju has lauded the appointment of AIG Idowu Owohunwa as the new Head of INTERPOL in Nigeria.

The advocate for accountability and transparency in law enforcement commended the IGP Kayode Egbetokun's decision, stating that AIG Owohunwa's leadership will not only strengthen Nigeria's efforts in combating domestic crime but also enhance the country's collaborative efforts with international partners to more effectively tackle transnational organised crime.

Human rights activist Deji Adeyanju lauded the appointment of AIG Idowu Owohunwa as the new Head of INTERPOL in Nigeria. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Adeyanju highlights AIG Idowu's reputation

In his remarks, Adeyanju highlighted AIG Idowu's reputation for integrity and his vast experience in managing Nigeria's international policing collaborations.

"AIG Idowu is a man of integrity, and I believe that he will bring to bear his wealth of experience in coordinating strategy to address the complex, cross-border nature of global criminal networks and activities," Adeyanju told Legit.ng.

IGP assigns Owohunwa to INTERPOL

Legit.ng reports that IGP Egbetokun assigned AIG Owohunwa to the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja.

In his new role, he will be tasked with enhancing international police cooperation and ensuring that Nigeria fulfills its obligations within the global INTERPOL framework.

Addressing the significance of this appointment, the Inspector General of Police commended AIG Idowu for his dedication and service to the Nigeria Police Force.

He said:

"This new assignment is a testament to his exceptional abilities and the trust the Force places in his capabilities."

The appointment of AIG Idowu Owohunwa as the new Head of INTERPOL comes at a critical time, as Nigeria and the global community continue to grapple with the evolving nature of criminal activities that transcend national borders.

Adeyanju concluded that this move by the IGP is widely seen as a proactive step towards strengthening Nigeria's position in the international arena of law enforcement and crime prevention.

