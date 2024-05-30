"Man of Integrity": Rights Activist Reacts to AIG Owohunwa's Appointment as New INTERPOL Boss
- Human rights activist Deji Adeyanju praised the appointment of AIG Idowu Owohunwa as the new Head of INTERPOL in Nigeria, highlighting his integrity and experience
- Adeyanju believes this leadership will bolster Nigeria's domestic crime efforts and enhance collaboration with international partners against transnational organised crime
- IGP Kayode Egbetokun said the appointment reflects the trust in Owohunwa's abilities and aims to strengthen Nigeria's role in global law enforcement
FCT, Abuja - Human rights activist and lawyer Comrade Deji Adeyanju has lauded the appointment of AIG Idowu Owohunwa as the new Head of INTERPOL in Nigeria.
The advocate for accountability and transparency in law enforcement commended the IGP Kayode Egbetokun's decision, stating that AIG Owohunwa's leadership will not only strengthen Nigeria's efforts in combating domestic crime but also enhance the country's collaborative efforts with international partners to more effectively tackle transnational organised crime.
Adeyanju highlights AIG Idowu's reputation
In his remarks, Adeyanju highlighted AIG Idowu's reputation for integrity and his vast experience in managing Nigeria's international policing collaborations.
"AIG Idowu is a man of integrity, and I believe that he will bring to bear his wealth of experience in coordinating strategy to address the complex, cross-border nature of global criminal networks and activities," Adeyanju told Legit.ng.
IGP assigns Owohunwa to INTERPOL
Legit.ng reports that IGP Egbetokun assigned AIG Owohunwa to the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja.
In his new role, he will be tasked with enhancing international police cooperation and ensuring that Nigeria fulfills its obligations within the global INTERPOL framework.
Addressing the significance of this appointment, the Inspector General of Police commended AIG Idowu for his dedication and service to the Nigeria Police Force.
He said:
"This new assignment is a testament to his exceptional abilities and the trust the Force places in his capabilities."
The appointment of AIG Idowu Owohunwa as the new Head of INTERPOL comes at a critical time, as Nigeria and the global community continue to grapple with the evolving nature of criminal activities that transcend national borders.
Adeyanju concluded that this move by the IGP is widely seen as a proactive step towards strengthening Nigeria's position in the international arena of law enforcement and crime prevention.
INTERPOL appoints Nigerian police commissioner
In a related development, a Nigerian Police Commissioner, CP Ifeanyi Henry Uche, has been appointed by the INTERPOL as the Chairman of the African Heads of Cybercrime Units.
Uche took over from Ratjindua Tjivikua, head of Cybercrime of Namibia, after his tenure expired.
He will chair the cybercrime units, which are comprised of heads from 54 countries.
