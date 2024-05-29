A notorious terrorist commander identified as Lawal Kwalba has surrendered to the troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) in Kaduna state

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian Army announced Kwalba’s capture saying the terrorist commander turned himself in

The Army stated that troops’ relentless operational activities pressured several terrorists led by Kwalba to surrender

FCT, Abuja - A notorious terrorist commander, Lawal Kwalba, has surrendered to troops of the Nigerian Army.

According to a statement shared on the Army's verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, May 29, the suspected terrorists' commander turned himself in on Tuesday, 28 May 2024, "following intensified military operations targeting terrorists enclaves in Kaduna state".

The military stated that Kwalba surrendered alongside his fighters.

The statement said during the surrender, troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, a motorbike, and two magazines loaded with 7.62 mm special ammunition from Kwalba.

Legit.ng gathered that the embattled terrorist leader is currently undergoing thorough profiling at a military facility.

The Army said:

"This process is expected to provide valuable insights that could aid in dismantling remaining terrorist networks."

It added:

"The surrender of a high-profile terrorist commander like Lawal Kwalba underscores the effectiveness of the ongoing counter-terrorism operations."

Legit.ng reports that conflict has continued to roil Nigeria’s northern and central regions, where armed groups are active. Bandits routinely loot villages and carry out mass kidnappings for ransom in these two regions where the violence has displaced about one million people, according to the United Nations (UN).

