Soyinka lambasted political leaders who encouraged that kind of action where youths troll others online

Lagos state - Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has said the supporters of the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, popularly called the Obidients and others can’t stop him from speaking the truth.

Soyinka said he would continue his style of putting out facts in his interventions as he speaks the truth to power.

According to The Punch, he said that those expecting him to keep quiet should get their head examined.

Soyinka stated this while speaking on his experience with trolls online in a recent interview with Noble Nigeria.

He said those who are averse to contrary views and troll him online won’t change him, Business Day reports

“Nobody, anybody on this earth who thinks he can stop me from telling the truth as I see it should get his or her head examined”

He added:

“So, I just went about my business because nobody, anybody on this earth who thinks he can stop me from telling the truth as I see it should get his or her head examined, it is as elementary as that. But it is depressing to see those who wanted to be political leaders encouraging that kind of action, and attitude in the youth. And my mind went to the expression, ‘They don’t know what they’re doing."

Soyinka plays down LP's victory claim in 2023 election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Soyinka said Obi and Atiku Abubakar 'donated the 2023 election voluntarily' to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by running as separate candidates.

The literature giant made his fresh comment through a statement he issued on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Soyinka's fresh view followed angry reactions by supporters of Obi after the professor said Obi and the Labour Party could not honestly claim they won the 2023 presidential poll.

