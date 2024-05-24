The CJID will host its inaugural Journalism and AI Conference from May 27 to 28 in Abuja, bringing together journalists, media managers, tech experts, and industry leaders

The organisation will also launch two new AI tools, an audio platform and a chatbot, designed to enhance fact-checking efficiency and combat misinformation

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal is one of the journalists selected to attend the event as a media delegate

FCT, Abuja - The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) is set to hold an inaugural Journalism, and AI Conference from Monday, May 27 to Tuesday, May 28, at the Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja.

Nurudeen Lawal, the head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk at Legit.ng, is one of the journalists selected by the CJID as a media delegate to attend the event.

The conference is expected to be attended by other fellows, including media managers, industry leaders, tech experts, and journalists, to discuss the evolving media landscape and the impact of digital technology and artificial intelligence on the future of journalism on the African continent.

A press release by the CJID indicates that the conference will centre on expansion in technology and AI.

“We would convene journalists, media stakeholders, technologists, and civil society organisations to discuss how rapid advancements in technology and artificial intelligence are reshaping the way news and information are told and consumed,” the statement read in part.

The conference will also feature panels and interactive discussions, collaboration, and a network of media practitioners and experts, among other features.

“This convening is especially crucial as the media navigates this complex landscape, and we are convinced that through keynote addresses, panel discussions, case studies, and interactive sessions, this convening will facilitate dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing on strategies for navigating digital disruption, harnessing the power of AI, and ensuring the continued vitality of the media ecosystem,” the CJID added.

CJID to launch two AI tools to aid journalism practice

Meanwhile, CJID, through its fact-checking, Verification, and Media Literacy programme, in collaboration with DUBAWA, will launch two Artificial Intelligence tools at the conference.

Legoit.ng gathers that the tools will help enhance the efficiency and accuracy of fact-checking processes for Journalists and writers in Africa.

The launch of the Audio Platform and Chatbot which represent a significant contribution to the fight against disinformation is coming at a time when some actors are leveraging tech innovations around the world to improve their skills and strategies.

Why we are launching new AI tools - CJID

Speaking on the conference, and the launch of the AI tools, Director of Programmes at the CJID, Akintunde Babatunde, said:

“The media industry faces unique challenges in adapting to digital disruption while maintaining audience relevance and revenue sustainability.

“As stakeholders navigate this complex landscape, it is critical to explore the implications of digital technology and AI on media practices, foster collaboration among industry players, and identify strategies for harnessing these technologies to drive innovation and resilience. Because of this, the CJID is convening stakeholders from across the media industry, technology sector, civil society, and television industry leaders to examine the challenges and opportunities presented by this convergence”.

As false information increases across media platforms, the need for robust fact-checking tools has never been greater. DUBAWA’s new offerings promise to empower journalists, researchers, and the general public in their quest for reliable information.

New fact-checking tool: The DUBAWA Audio

The DUBAWA Audio scheduled for launch is an AI-powered tool deployed to facilitate the claim-sourcing aspect of the fact-checking process.

As such, this tool was carefully designed to automatically listen to your radio programmes, transcribe them and extract verifiable claims, saving Journalists, researchers, fact-checkers and other users’ valuable time.

New fact-checking tool: The DUBAWA Chatbot

Complementing the audio tool is the DUBAWA Chatbot, which was built to answer everyday questions regarding viral misinformation and disinformation in the information ecosystem.

It is useful in reducing the spread of harmful and misleading content online, providing results and references on a range of topics from credible sources.

