The House of Representatives on Thursday, May 23, passed a bill for old national anthem's return

The sponsors of the bill emphasised patriotism and nationalism as the main reason for its proposal

This report provides a full text of the old national anthem and its tune as Nigerians will have to familiarise themselves with it should the bill finally scale through

FCT, Abuja-The House of Representatives, on Thursday, May 23, advanced a bill to its second reading, proposing the reinstatement of the old national anthem.

Leading the debate on the bill's general principles, its sponsor, Julius Ihonvbere, highlighted the significance of patriotism and nationalism as the core reasons for his proposal.

The “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” anthem, with lyrics written by Lilian Jean Williams and music composed by Frances Berda in 1959, was Nigeria's national anthem from 1960, the year of independence, until it was replaced by “Arise, O Compatriots” in 1978.

Old national anthem: Familiarise yourself with lyrics

The lyrics of the anthem, crafted by Lilian Jean Williams in 1959, inspire national pride and unity, The Punch reported. Here is the full lyrics:

Nigeria we hail thee,

Our own dear Native land,

Though tribe and tongue may differ,

In brotherhood, we stand,

Nigerians all, and proud to serve,

Our sovereign Motherland.

Our flag shall be a symbol,

That truth and justice reign,

In peace or battle honour’d,

And this we count as gain,

To hand on to our children,

A banner without stain.

O God of all creation,

Grant this our one request,

Help us to build a nation

Where no man is oppressed,

And so with peace and plenty

Nigeria May be blessed.

Old national anthem: Know the melody

You can listen to recordings of the to familiarize yourself with the melody or use sheet music to follow along.

