Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday, August 27, received the Marketing Edge Outstanding Political Brand Icon of the Year Award.

The theme of the award, according to Sanwo-Olu on his Facebook page was Rethinking the Blue Ocean Strategy in Uncertain Times.

The governor noted that the event focuses on how politicians and stakeholders are redefining governance and government machinery to create better service across sectors.

The governor was grateful for the honour (Photo: Babajide Sanwo-Olu)

He asserted that the impact of governance across sectors especially in areas of security, public transportation, housing, education, healthcare, waste management, and roads in the state is obvious to Lagosians.

Speaking on his gratitude for the honour, Sanwo-Olu said:

"Serving the people of Lagos is the greatest privilege and honour anyone can ever have and I rededicate myself to the service of our great state and will justify the trust reposed in me.

"This award and many others will continue to spur my team and I to re-commit ourselves to the tasks ahead of us.

"I accepted the award to the glory of God and profound gratitude to the organisers."

Plateau crises: Sanwo-Olu evacuates 3 weeks old baby, Lagos students from Jos

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government had successfully evacuated indigenes of Lagos state who are students of University of Jos (UNIJOS), Plateau state.

The students were evacuated following the recent attacks and killings in the state.

The first set of evacuees, comprising 64 UNIJOS students and the three-week-old baby, named Daniella. After their arrival, the students met with Governor Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos state secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, before being released to their families.

The students who were accompanied by security agents and government officials arrived at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa at 1:56pm with their belongings in a luxury bus and other vehicles after long hours of journey from Jos to Lagos.

