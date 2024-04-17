Not less than 45 lives have been lost to an unknown disease in a village in Kano state, affecting individuals of different age groups and genders

The cause of the illness has been subjected to scrutiny, but for the most part, remains unknown

Families of victims initially thought it was malaria, as some of the symptoms resembled those of the plasmodium-caused disease

At least 45 people, primarily women, children, and elderly individuals, have reportedly died in Gundutse village, Kano State, from a mysterious illness.

Residents have expressed growing alarm over the sudden surge in deaths in the past couple of weeks, initially attributing them to common illnesses.

The situation escalated when the community began burying an average of five people daily, prompting concerns about a more serious health crisis, the Daily Trust reported.

Community in shock, grappling for answers

Abu Sani, a heartbroken resident who lost two children, recounted his family's tragic experience. He initially believed his two-year-old son had malaria and sought medical attention, but sadly, the child succumbed to the illness. Just a week later, another family member fell ill and died before reaching the hospital.

Hajara Abubakar, another resident who rushed her son to a local clinic, described the unsettling situation.

"For over two weeks now, people have been dying here from an illness we don't understand. I know of at least 40 deaths myself," she said.

Health officials investigate, residents speculate

Health officials at Gundutse clinic confirmed 20 documented deaths. One health worker, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they reported the outbreak to the Kano state Ministry of Health. Water and blood samples have been collected for analysis to identify the cause.

Residents suspect poor environmental hygiene in Gundutse village might be a contributing factor. As a precautionary measure, the local government council closed one borehole, forcing residents to use well water.

Conflicting reports on death toll

There are discrepancies regarding the death toll.

The interim chairman of Kura Local Government Council, Yahaya Tijjani Kura, acknowledged the illness but claimed only three children had died. However, the councillor representing Gundutse ward, Dauda Abdulhamid Gundutse, reported three to five child deaths and ongoing treatment for others affected.

A visit to the cemetery by a Daily Trust reporter, accompanied by locals, revealed 35 fresh graves, including six for children. This contradicts the lower figures provided by local authorities.

The Kano state Commissioner for Health, Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, confirmed he hasn't received official reports from local health officers. However, he assured that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the deaths.

