NNPCL has announced the launch of a new LPG project that will help make cooking gas available

The company said it plans to launch the LPG project in at least 12 different states across the country

The project is expected to make cooking gas affordable, especially for residents of rural communities

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has unveiled its new LPG Micro Filling Plant in Nasarawa State.

The plant is expected to help make cooking gas available and affordable for Nigerians in rural areas.

Speaking about the project, Aisha Birma, the Head of External Relations at NNPCL, who led the company’s team on a courtesy call at the Government House in Lafia, disclosed that the LPG micro filling plant will be launched in 12 more states across the country as part of the pilot program.

She explained that Nasarawa State was selected to be the state to launch and kickstart the project.

She said:

“We have 12 states as the pilot states, but we are starting with Nasarawa State because of the enormous resources you have here and the potentials."

NNPCL explains the project

Jibunoh Sabastin, Manager of LPG Sales NNPC Retail Limited, also explained that the Micro Filling Plants will be deployed to the hinterland, especially in less developed communities, to introduce the use of cooking gas instead of cutting down trees and using energy that is not safe.

He said:

"Our goal is to introduce this technology to areas where there is limited awareness of using gas for cooking.

"NNPC has a sufficient gas supply to reach remote areas. This initiative aims to ensure that even people in remote regions, regardless of their economic status, can access affordable gas for cooking."

