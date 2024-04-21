The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has written to NNPC Limited seeking clarification on the employment status of Ms. Asabe Waziri

HURIWA, using the FOI Act, requested details about Waziri's employment, salaries, benefits, date of enlistment, and the acquisition of properties

The rights group urged the NNPC to disclose any disciplinary measures taken and court orders related to the matter to ensure public trust and accountability in the organization

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

FCT, Abuja - An Abuja-based human rights group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has written the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited to seek the status of one of its staff, Ms Asabe Waziri, who is said to have purchased multi-million houses in Abuja and Lagos.

HURIWA's letter, which was addressed to the NNPC's Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mele Kyari, dated April 19, 2024, written under the Freedom of Information Act (FOI), seeks clarification on the employment status of Ms Waziri.

HURIWA wrote the NNPC Limited's (GCEO), Mele Kyari, to seek status of one of his staff, Ms Asabe Waziri. Photo credit: NNPC Limited

Source: Facebook

Why we are seeking Asabe Waziri's probe - HURIWA

Amina Mohammed, the rights group's spokesperson who signed the letter, said her organisation decided to write the oil company to ascertain the veracity of the allegation against Ms Waziri.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She said HURIWA recently became aware of a matter involving Ms Waziri, who is alleged to have engaged in alleged misconduct related to the acquisition and occupancy of residential property in Abuja.

"We have recently become aware of a matter involving a citizen who is reportedly your staff member by name Asabe Waziri, who is alleged to have engaged in an alleged misconduct related to the acquisition and occupancy of residential property in Abuja. Specifically, it has come to our attention that Abeh Signatures Limited has accused Ms. Waziri of flouting agreements and engaging in behaviors inconsistent with the standards expected of a public servant," Mohammed said.

"To assist us in better understanding Ms. Waziri's employment status with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited and to ascertain the veracity of the allegations against her, we kindly request the following information under the Freedom of Information Act:

"Employment Status: Please provide details regarding Asabe Waziri's current employment status with NNPC Limited, including her position, department, and any relevant employment records.

"Salaries and Benefits: Kindly disclose Ms. Waziri's salary scale, benefits package, and any additional compensation she receives from NNPC Limited.

"Date of Enlistment: Provide the date when Asabe Waziri was enlisted as a staff member of NNPC Limited, along with any records indicating her length of service.

"Acquisition of Property: We seek clarification on how Ms. Waziri, as a public servant, allegedly acquired two units of residential property (specifically, units 3B and 3C, Abeh Signatures Apartments, 1 Mekong Close, Maitama Abuja FCT) valued at N260 million, as detailed in the aforementioned allegations. Sir, We would also be interested to ascertain the veracity of an unverified allegation that she made a purchase of a prized housing asset in Lagos. Kindly avail us of this information if this is credible and provable.

Other things NNPC should disclose about Asabe Waziri

Meanwhile, HURIWA emphasised the importance of transparency for accountability and public interest, urging prompt disclosure of requested information in accordance with the FOI Act (2011).

The group assured confidentiality of provided details, aiming to assist the government in combating alleged abuse of office and corruption by investigating potential breaches of ethical standards and ensuring accountability.

"Furthermore, we are aware of the reported court order allegedly instructing Ms Waziri to vacate the premises and the subsequent refund of funds by Abeh Signature Limited," Mohammed said.

The group also requested disclosure of any additional actions or disciplinary measures by NNPC Limited related to the matter to inform Nigerians about the purported focus of the new management on transparency and accountability, aiming to establish a reputable global brand.

Bette Edu: HURIWA calls for probe

In another report, HURIWA had also called for the probe of the now-suspended minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Dr Betta Edu.

The group made the call following the alleged diversion of N585.2 million of public funds into private accounts, violating the 2009 public sector financial regulations.

Source: Legit.ng