FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) has stated that Nigerians are yet to feel the impact of N4.3 trillion which was allocated to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal and other economic policies put in place by the Tinubu-led administration.

The LP criticized president Bola Tinubu's administration for allegedly squandering N4.3 trillion on palliatives and loans

The party also asserted that these measures have had no direct impact on the lives of the general populace, The Punch reported.

This is cominig even as a cross-section of stakeholders in Enugu state urged Tinubu-led administration to urgently provide palliatives for Nigerians to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal, as reported by Vanguard.

Tinubu gov't moves to cushion hardship

Recall that in response to the economic difficulties following the fuel subsidy removal by president Tinubu, the Federal Government introduced several palliative measures, such as distributing foodstuffs, among others.

For example, during a national address on July 31, Tinubu announced the first set of palliatives, which included N100 billion to purchase 3,000 units of 20-seater CNG-fueled buses.

Others are: N200 billion to enhance agricultural production, N75 billion for manufacturers, and N125 billion for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises and the informal sector.

LP: Tinubu govt's palliatives is illusory

The National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, made this disclosure on Monday, July 1, in Abuja, said that the palliatives had proven to be illusory and had not had the intended impact on Nigerians.

Ifoh said:

"The government often throws around large figures, but has the money reached the grassroots?

"The Statistician-General's recent inflation report shows that prices are still rising, especially for staple foods like rice, beans, garri, and other grains. So, where was the N4.3 trillion spent?

"Can any Nigerian confirm that their family received any of this money? It seems these figures only appear in newspapers. In my village, no one has received anything. So, where did the money go?

"Recently, the government announced that they would give states millions of naira to ease hardship.

"Wasn't this promised a year ago? We haven't seen any results. We're not criticizing the government; we're urging it to act urgently before things worsen for Nigerians."

LP only performing the role of opposition, says APC

Reacting, the Deputy National Organising Secretary of the APC, Nze Chidi Duru, contended that without concrete evidence, it would be unjust to claim that the palliatives did not reach the vulnerable groups they were meant to support.

Duru, remarked that the Labour Party was simply exercising its right as an opposition party.

He said:

"For me, it's crucial to remember that democracy requires opposition. The opposition's role is to keep the ruling party accountable by highlighting areas that could be improved.

"This situation is an example and will help us reassess whether the palliatives reached their intended recipients."

