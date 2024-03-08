Nigerian Wins International Record for Longest Mathematics Lesson
Reken R. Maikama, a physicist from Taraba state, has been said to have made the longest mathematics lesson ever recorded.
The Nigerian physicist was recognised after the verification process of his ACA-Tong attempt by the International Book of Records (IBR), which confirmed the feat of Maikama on Thursday, March 8.
The IBR noted that Maikama a 15-hour offline mathematics class on December 21, 2023, in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba, touching ten topics, thereby making a new world record.
According to the IBR:
“The World Record of “Longest Mathematic lesson’ was achieved by Reken Renos Maikama on 21st December 2023 from Jalingo (Taraba) Nigeria.
“He conducted a 15-hour offline math class in which he covered 10 topics of Mathematics and has set a new world record for the International Book of Records.”
Maikama made a similar attempt in December 2023 in pursuit of the Guinness Book of Records with the aim of undertaking the ACA-Tong in the longest math lesson category.
During the attempt, the 25-year-old spent another 15-hour offline math class, which covered the same 10 topics of mathematics.
After confirming the achievement of Maikama, he was notified of the official record-holder status and the impending delivery of his record-holder certificate.
IBR, in a mail, said: “We feel overjoyed that your application for Application ID: ‘IBR17274’ is successful and you are now the official record holder of the International Book of Records."
