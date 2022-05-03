Confusion, Drama as Elderly Man is Taken to Mortuary While Still Alive, Video Footage Leaves Many in Shock
- An elderly man from China was almost admitted to a morgue after being mistakenly declared dead
- The man, wrapped in a body bag, was in a hearse and workers were surprised to find out he was still alive when they were lowering his body
- Netizens were upset as many pointed out the fact that the man could have been buried or cremated had he not been discovered alive
An elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag in the latest sign of dysfunction in the Covid-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.
Man mistakenly declared dead
CNN reports that video footage, shot by a bystander, shows the moment several workers dressed head-to-toe in protective gear recoil as they realize the man is still alive.
The clip has since gone viral on Chinese social media, sparking horror and outrage.
The video, posted on Sunday, shows the head of the man appearing from the yellow body bag as the workers lift it from a vehicle.
The person filming the video, apparently from a nearby building, can be heard saying:
"The nursing home is such a mess. They sent a living person on a hearse and said they were dead. The undertaker staff said they were still moving. It is irresponsible, really irresponsible."
Watch the video as shared by CNN below:
Netizens outraged
chris_solar1 said:
"This is ridiculous , they should have checked for pulse properly, maybe just survived coma."
@mohsengholami50 commented:
"Where is humanity?!"
@queenschamber121 reacted:
"They should’ve kept the video rolling! I wanna know what they did with him."
@shea.el.11 said:
"Bet staff was freaking out."
@virginiawrightx reacted:
"This is terrible. Imagine that person was your family member."
@bashthevo commented:
"But I'm not dead... see here! He says he's not dead."
Man prepares, plans his own funeral
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man planned his funeral before his death, saying he doesn't want to be a burden to anyone.
The man named Leo said he planned his own burial because the cost is usually a huge burden to villagers in his place.
The man, who is married to nine wives bought drinks, a coffin, and all that would be needed for the burial.
