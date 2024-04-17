The federal government has said that no less than 31 of the 38 states in Nigeria would experience flood between April and November 2024

Prof Joseph Utsev, the minister of water resources, said the governors of the projected states had been informed while briefing journalists on the 2024 Annual Flood Outlook in Nigeria

Some of the governors have expressed their preparedness, adding that houses along the waterways would be demolished and residents would be relocated

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has disclosed that no less than 31 governors have been informed of an impending flood in their states between April and November 2024.

Prof Joseph Utsev, the water resources minister, disclosed the development while addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, April 17, about the 2024 Annual Flood Outlook in Nigeria.

According to The Punch, a federal government agency at the event, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, 148 local government areas in Delta, Lagos, and 28 other states had been predicted to experience high floods in the specified period.

Ahead of the predicted period, various state governments have expressed their readiness to demolish buildings on river channels and relocate residents. They also plan to clear drainage to prevent flooding.

States that will experience severe floods in 2024

Speaking on the general highlights of the 2024 Annual Flood Outlook, the minister explained that the predicted areas in the designated states have been categorised as high flood-risk areas. Other locations in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory are to experience a moderate flood.

Utsev's statement reads in part:

“The 2024 Annual Flood Outlook shows that part of 148 Local Government Areas in 31 states of the federation fall within the high flood-risk areas, while part of 249 LGAs in 36 states of the federation and the FCT fall within the moderate flood-risk areas.

“The high flood-risk states are Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe.”

