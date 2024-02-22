A young lady who usually acted like a robot, received recognition and praise from the Nigerian Police Force

She posted a photo on Twitter with a caption that said she had been invited by the Police PRO for a celebration

The lady robot, who was delighted by the honour, smiled happily as she shook hands with the Police PRO

Jarvis, a young lady who had a unique talent for acting like a robot, was acknowledged and celebrated by the Nigerian Police Force after she gained popularity online with her amazing videos.

Jarvis shared a post on Twitter with a caption that revealed that she was invited by the Police PRO, the public relations officer, for a special celebration over her creativity and innovation.

Jarvis was excited. Photo credit: @jarvisandroidai/X

Source: Twitter

The lady robot, who was thrilled by the acknowledgement and the opportunity to meet the police officer, was seen smiling happily as she shook hands with the Police PRO in a photo that she posted by herself online.

The photo as shared by @jarvisandroidAI showed the lady robot wearing her signature dress locking hands with the Police PRO while he wore a friendly expression.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the photo on X below:

Nigerian girl Jarvis who talks and acts like Robot gets $100

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady identified as Jarvis popularly known for always acting like an AI-programmed Robot has caused a frenzy on TikTok.

The young lady was seen amongst two other content creators in a video shared by @thaedoboy_ dressed in a robotic outfit.

In the video making waves, Jarvis happily held and showed off the $100 (N89,104) she received on set. She was sighted alongside other talented content creators including Lord Lamba and Edo Boy.

Nigerian lady Jarvis who acts like AI robot gets angry

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a video of Jarvis breaking character has emerged on social media and got internet users talking.

Jarvis is a fast-rising Nigerian content creator with an impressive ability to behave like an AI robot.

Still in her AI robot character, Jarvis told the lady she needed permission from her creator before an interview could be granted.

Source: Legit.ng