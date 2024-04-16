A community in Gombe state has been thrown into mourning following the death of six family members

The six victims all lost their lives in a tragic road accident along Azare- Gombe Road on Sunday, April 14

Governor Muhammadu Yahaya said the loss of family members in such a tragic manner is quite devastating

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada

Gombe state - A fatal accident has claimed the lives of six family members of the Maidalan Gombe, Ahmad Shehu.

The tragic incident occurred along Azare- Gombe Road on Sunday, April 14.

This is contained in a condolence message issued in a statement by Governor Muhammadu Yahaya’s, Director-General of Press Affairs Ismaila Misilli, The Punch reports.

Gombe governor mourns death of 6 family members

He said the entire Gombe community is deeply affected by the sad event, noting that the loss of family members in such a tragic manner is quite devastating.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the governor attended the funeral prayers alongside the Emir of Gombe, Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar III and hundreds of other sympathisers.

“The loss of six family members in such a tragic road accident is not only a profound loss to your family but it also deeply affects the entire Gombe people.

“Words cannot adequately express the sorrow felt for the immense grief you and your loved ones are experiencing. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers as you pass through this heartbreaking time.”

Tragic motor accident kills family of 8 in Imo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a tragic incident unfolded on Thursday, December 29, around 3 pm, at the Amanwozuzu junction in the Ikeduru local government area of Imo State, where a Sienna car carrying eight individuals met with a fatal accident.

The victims, all members of a single family, were en route to celebrate the New Year. According to eyewitnesses, the family's father, driving the Sienna car with his wife and children, collided with a stationary truck transporting rods.

The impact resulted in a devastating scene, as the rods pierced the bodies of the occupants, leading to the immediate and unfortunate demise of all eight individuals. The incident cast a pall of sorrow over the local community.

