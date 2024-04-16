Tragedy as 6 Family Members Die in Gombe Fatal Road Accident
- A community in Gombe state has been thrown into mourning following the death of six family members
- The six victims all lost their lives in a tragic road accident along Azare- Gombe Road on Sunday, April 14
- Governor Muhammadu Yahaya said the loss of family members in such a tragic manner is quite devastating
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
Gombe state - A fatal accident has claimed the lives of six family members of the Maidalan Gombe, Ahmad Shehu.
The tragic incident occurred along Azare- Gombe Road on Sunday, April 14.
This is contained in a condolence message issued in a statement by Governor Muhammadu Yahaya’s, Director-General of Press Affairs Ismaila Misilli, The Punch reports.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Gombe governor mourns death of 6 family members
He said the entire Gombe community is deeply affected by the sad event, noting that the loss of family members in such a tragic manner is quite devastating.
As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the governor attended the funeral prayers alongside the Emir of Gombe, Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar III and hundreds of other sympathisers.
“The loss of six family members in such a tragic road accident is not only a profound loss to your family but it also deeply affects the entire Gombe people.
“Words cannot adequately express the sorrow felt for the immense grief you and your loved ones are experiencing. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers as you pass through this heartbreaking time.”
Tragic motor accident kills family of 8 in Imo
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a tragic incident unfolded on Thursday, December 29, around 3 pm, at the Amanwozuzu junction in the Ikeduru local government area of Imo State, where a Sienna car carrying eight individuals met with a fatal accident.
The victims, all members of a single family, were en route to celebrate the New Year. According to eyewitnesses, the family's father, driving the Sienna car with his wife and children, collided with a stationary truck transporting rods.
The impact resulted in a devastating scene, as the rods pierced the bodies of the occupants, leading to the immediate and unfortunate demise of all eight individuals. The incident cast a pall of sorrow over the local community.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng