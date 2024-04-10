After a month of prayers and fasting, Muslims all over the world are today, Wednesday, April 10, celebrating the Eid al-Fitr

Before the celebration begins, prayers are being offered by Muslim faithful across the globe in their various locations

On their part, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its prince, Mohammed bin Salman, Imaams and ministers were seen on Wednesday offering Eid prayers at the palace

As Muslims across the world celebrated the end of their month-long fast in the Eid al-Fitr holidays, official photos from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of the first religious prayers emerge.

Some of the photos reveal the crown prince of the kingdom, Mohammed bin Salman, alongside Imaams of Masjid Al Haram and other senior ministers performing Eid prayers at the palace.

The prayers were made in the palace of the kingdom (Photo: @HaramainInfo/X)

Source: UGC

See the photos in the tweets below:

The kingdom had announced that the crescent moon was not sighted, so Wednesday, April 10, will be the day to celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, while Ramadan will end on Tuesday, April 9.

This was disclosed in a tweet by Haramain, one of the leading media in Saudi Arabia.

The tweet reads in part:

"May Allāh ﷻ allow us to utilise the remaining moments of this blessed month to engage in that which pleases Him, may He accept our siyām, qiyām & a'māl & may He allow us to witness many more Ramadāns in good health. Āmīn."

Nigerian Govt Declares Additional Eid el Fitr Public Holiday

The Nigerian government on Tuesday morning, April 9, approved Thursday, April 11, 2024, as an additional public holiday to celebrate the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr.

This update was contained in a statement issued by the ministry of interior and signed by Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, permanent secretary (PS) of the government department.

The statement read:

"The federal government has approved Thursday 11th April, 2024 as an additional public holiday to celebrate this year's Eid-El-Fitr.

"The honourable minister of interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, while congratulating the Muslim ummah for a successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation, reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's (GCFR) firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive."

Source: Legit.ng