Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) Americas, a foreign group, has called on the federal government to step up its game in tackling insecurity

The group in a statement on Monday, April 8, categorically said that more effective means can be adopted by the government to deal with the issue of rampant abduction

However, the organisation commended the government for the rescue of the recently kidnapped Kaduna students in Kuriga

Citizens living in the Americas under the umbrella of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) Americas have called on the federal government to come up with effective measures to tackle insecurity plaguing the country.

NIDOA made this call to the government in a statement issued by its Board of Trustees (BoT) and Board of Directors (BoD).

The group believes the government can do much better in the battle against violent crimes across Nigeria

Source: Facebook

In the statement signed by the quartet of Bukola Olaoye, NIDOA BoT; Chika Emmanuel, NIDOA- Brazil BoD; Lillian Alli-Balogun, NIDOA-Canada; and Collins Ikegwuonu, NIDOA-USA; the group said nothing should be spared to extricate Nigeria from the grips of insecurity, Daily Independent reports.

It hailed the government and its security agencies for the rescue of the 137 pupils and students kidnapped from schools in Kuriga, Kaduna in March 7, just 17 days after their abduction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The group stated:

“While we commend this swift action, it’s imperative to recognise that the issue of insecurity in Nigeria extends beyond isolated incidents and deserves broader attention."

According to NIDO, the kidnapping of the school children got global attention due to the “significant media coverage given to the incident,” adding that it was “just one example of the pervasive insecurity plaguing Nigeria”.

NIDOA it expressed worry that that countless private citizens had fallen victim to kidnappings without attracting the same level of public attention as the mass abductions.

As the organisation disclosed, kidnappings often lead to in loss of lives, shattered families, and exorbitant payment of ransoms, hence the “urgent need for comprehensive security measures” to checkmate the perpetrators.

The organisation noted it cannot ignore the frequency of kidnappings and the underlying issues contributing to the incidents.

It, therefore, called on the security agencies and elected officials “to prioritise the safety and well-being of all Nigerians, regardless of their socio-economic status or geographic location”.

The group added:

“Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) America reaffirms its commitment to supporting Nigeria in overcoming these challenges.

“We urge all stakeholders, both domestic and international, to collaborate in addressing the root causes of insecurity and fostering a safer environment for all Nigerians."

Kaduna Attack: Parents Cry, Teacher Confirms 287 Students Kidnapped, Video Emerges

The kidnapping of some Kaduna students by bandits in the northwest state has thrown the parents and teachers into tears and lamentation. The incident happened on Thursday, March 8.

According to a teacher who narrowly escaped during the incident at the Government Secondary School Kuriga in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state, no less than 287 students were kidnapped by the attackers.

Source: Legit.ng