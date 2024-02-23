The first rainfall of the year was experienced in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory after days of excruciatingly disturbing heat

The residents expressed joy and delight at the fall of the heavy rain, which lasted for at least about minutes before it stopped

The people, however, registered their fear and pessimism that the downpour might be a sign of an impending climatic condition worse than what they had witnessed before

Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) woke up to a pleasant surprise on Thursday, February 22, as they witnessed the first rain of the year 2024.

The light rain, which started around 12:30 am and lasted for about 25 minutes, brought some relief from the heat wave that had been plaguing the area for days.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rain was observed in Kubwa, Bwari Area Council, Garki in Municipal Area Council, Dutse, Zuba, Bwari, Gwagwalada and Mararaba. However, there was no rain in Kuje, where the weather was still cold.

The rain was unexpected and did not come with the usual features of lightning, heavy winds and thunderstorms. Some residents expressed mixed feelings about the rain, as they shared their experiences with NAN.

Mrs Anna Jonah, a resident of Kubwa, said the rain was a welcome development as it cooled down the temperature and enabled her to sleep well with her husband. She said she had been suffering from the heat and had to lie on the tiled floor and take cold baths to cope.

However, she also expressed concern that the rain might not be a sign of the onset of the rainy season, but rather a temporary relief that could worsen the heat later. She cited the recent prediction by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) that the North-Central states would experience a delay in the commencement of rainfall.

“The concern is that a light rain like this might increase the heat in the coming days, especially as NiMet recently predicted a delay in rain in the North-Central states,” she said.

Lawal Sale, a resident of Garki, also confirmed that the rain was a bit heavy in his area and that it cleaned the dust off the cars parked in his quarter. He said he felt relieved from the intense heat that had been making life uncomfortable for him and his family.

He, however, advised farmers not to be deceived by the rain and start planting their crops, as the rain might not be consistent. He said they should wait for the official announcement by NiMet on the onset and cessation of rainfall before making any decision.

