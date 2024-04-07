Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has rated the performance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu higher than that of Muhammadu Buhari

Omokri said former president, Buhari was a punishment on Nigeria and his eight years was wasteful destruction

He said President Tinubu is making progress in many respects but it is easier to destroy than to build

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is making progress in many respects and various areas.

Omokri urged Nigerians not to be overwhelmed by the negative news constantly projected by the opposition in the media.

He said it is good to criticize to keep the government on its toes but Nigerians should not forget that the country is coming from eight years of wasteful destruction under former president Muhammadu Buhari.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri on Saturday, April 6.

Comparing Tinubu to Buhari

Comparing Tinubu’s government to Buhari’s administration, he highlighted the reduced fuel imports, lower defence spending, increased state allocations, and Nigerian airlines flying direct to the United Kingdom.

“Even as many pundits and critics want to face Tinubu, which is good and keeps the government on its toes, let us not forget that we are coming from eight years of wasteful destruction of the Buhari era, where we were a heavily indebted poor country that lost $100 billion from our GDP between 2015 and 2023. Buhari was a punishment on Nigeria. A destroyer. And it is easier to destroy than to build.”

