Amid severe hardship, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised that Nigerians will experience positives in the coming months

Addressing members of the APC presidential campaign council at the state house Banquet Hall, President Tinubu said he is determined to make Nigeria great

The president reiterated that he is tirelessly working for Nigeria in order to bring joy to every citizen

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council that their resources, dedication and hard work can make Nigeria truly progress.

Tinubu said this on Wednesday, April 3, when he hosted the leadership of the defunct council to 2024 Ramadan Iftar (meal eaten by Muslims after the sun has set during Ramadan) at the state house conference centre.

President Tinubu was joined by vice president Kashim Shettima for Iftar with members of the APC presidential campaign council at the State House Banquet Hall. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Legit.ng reports that the Ramadan breaking of the fast is a tradition at the Aso Rock Villa, the residence of the presidents of Nigeria since 1999.

Tinubu was joined by vice president Kashim Shettima for the Iftar.

The occasion started with the Magrib prayer.

The president thereafter leads the guests for the banquet, which normally lasts for an hour before the night prayer of Isha.

The month of Ramadan is the ninth in the Islamic calendar and is used for fasting from dawn to dusk by adult Muslims for a period of 29 or 30 days.

Addressing his visitors, President Tinubu said:

"It is the hard job that you promised the people of Nigeria a good result when you were campaigning for me. I have to work for it. No magic wand.

"I campaign on hope, I have to rest on that hope, and push for that hope for the joy of everyone of us."

Tinubu continued:

"The economy is looking good; don't worry about that. Yes, we know we have the challenges of inflation, it's okay, we will it down.

"We are reengineering, our revenue is getting better, and we are taking our sovereignty and respect back around the world.

Tinubu signs student loan into law

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu on Wednesday, April 3, finally signed the national students loan amendment bill into law.

The federal government's mission is to offer financial assistance to indigent Nigerian students in tertiary institutions.

