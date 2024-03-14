Umar Namadi, the governor of Jigawa state has expressed commitment to cater to the people of the state throughout the month of Ramadan

Governor Namadi approved N2.8billion for Ramadan iftar, a feeding programme for the vulnerable and the needy in the state and also sets up 609 feeding centres

The Jigawa state commissioner for information, Sagir Musa, confirmed the development, via a statement on Thursday, March 14

Jigawa state, Dutse - The Jigawa state government headed by Umar Namadi, has set aside N2.83 billion for a special Ramadan Iftar (breaking of fast) feeding programme.

The governor of Jigawa state, Umar Namadi, has okayed N2.8billion for Ramadan feeding programme. Photo credit: Umar Namadi

Governor Namadi said the N2.83 billion is for the provision of meals for poor and vulnerable persons in the state, PremiumTimes reported.

The state’s commissioner for information, Sagir Musa, disclosed this to journalist on Thursday, March 14, via a statement.

According to the statement, the programme will be implemented through 609 feeding centres in Jigawa state, with a focus on providing three different food items to 182,700 poor and vulnerable people daily.

Additionally, there will be dedicated feeding centres to be established at each of the state’s ten tertiary institutions.

The statement pointed out that the feeding programme would be implemented for three weeks and that approximately 3.8 million vulnerable persons would benefit from it throughout the Ramadan period, The Punch reported.

Meanwhile, Governor Namadi recently disclosed that Jigawa state would feed 171,900 people daily during the month of Ramadan.

The governor made this known at the flag-off of the distribution of palliatives to residents of Dutse, Jigawa, on Friday, March 8.

He said the state had a target of feeding 5,157,000 people throughout Ramadan.

