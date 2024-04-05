BREAKING: Details Emerge as Tinubu’s Special Investigator Concludes Probe of CBN under Emefiele
President Bola Tinubu has received the report of Jim Obazee, the special investigator of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other related entities. The president declared that officially, the investigation has come to an end.
This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesperson to the president, Ajuri Ngelale, stating that Tinubu commended Obazee for the professionalism and dedication he exercised in handling the “complexities of this critical national assignment.”
Source: Legit.ng